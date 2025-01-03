Northwest Side parishes plan Three Kings Parade

Hundreds of parishioners from St. Ferdinand and St. Ladislaus churches on Chicago’s Northwest Side will process down Belmont Avenue during a Three Kings Parade on Sunday.

The annual event celebrates the Epiphany when the three Wise Men visited baby Jesus.

The event begins with a 10 a.m. multilingual Mass at St. Ferdinand Parish followed by the procession down Belmont Avenue immediately following the conclusion of Mass at 11 a.m. The Mass, while mostly in Polish, will include readings in English, Spanish and Tagalog. The procession ends with a Mass and reception at St. Ladislaus Church.

The parade mirrors the processions that take place in Poland on Jan. 6 each year, the traditional date of the feast of Epiphany.

Sunday’s parade includes horses, costumed characters dressed as the Holy Family, magi, angels, shepherds and others in the Nativity story, dancers and Christmas caroling.

When the group arrives at St. Ladislaus Church, there will be a performance, Mass and reception.

The parade goes north from St. Ferdinand’s Church, departing from 3101 N. Mason Ave. to Belmont Avenue, east on Belmont to Long Avenue, and north on Long Avenue to St. Ladislaus Church, 5345 Roscoe St.

The event schedule for Sunday is: