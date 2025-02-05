Oak Lawn police: Imbibing fans should catch a ride

The Oak Lawn Police Department is reminding football fans and Super Bowl partygoers that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of impaired driving.

If your Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol or marijuana, plan for a safe ride home with a sober driver. If you’re hosting the party, take care of the designated drivers.

“Everyone wants to have a good time on Super Bowl night, so we want our community residents and guests to plan for safe rides home,” said Oak Lawn police Sgt. Nick Kumke “Even one drink or hit can impair judgment. You should never put yourself, or others, at risk because you made the choice to drive impaired.”

Whether you’re attending a party, having a small gathering, or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront of your day and night. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober. Remember that walking impaired can also be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you.

Also – sober driving isn’t the only law that should be followed. No matter where you are seated in a vehicle, you must wear a seat belt. Distracted driving and speeding will get you a citation. If you’re heading out for a night of Super Bowl fun, make a game plan and follow tips for a safe evening:

Drunk or high, it doesn’t matter. It is never OK to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

Always buckle up.

The Illinois Department of Transportation administers and finances the Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign with federal highway safety funds managed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.