Parish plans Jazz Mass, brunch

St. Josephine Bakhita Parish in Chicago will celebrate Black History Month with a Jazz Mass and brunch on Sunday.

The Mass will blend faith and music, followed by a brunch featuring entertainment.

Rev. Carl Gales, pastor of Our Lady of Africa Parish, will led the Mass intended to be a tribute to Black heritage.

Following Mass, guests will gather in the St. Philip Neri School gym, located next to the church, for brunch featuring shrimp and grits, chicken, salad, rolls, muffins, juice, coffee and tea. During the meal, the Robin Watson Ensemble will provide entertainment. Cost of the brunch is $12 and can be paid at the door.

The event is an opportunity to honor Black history, celebrate culture contributions and bring people together in faith and fellowship. People of all faiths are welcome to attend.

St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Church is located at 2132 E. 72nd St.