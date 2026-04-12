Priest relates ground realities behind headlines about Lebanon

Parishioners attending the Easter Eve Candlelight Service at St. Paul Armenian Apostolic Church in Waukegan were intrigued by an unfamiliar face, seated behind the organ. The Very Rev. Barouyr Shernezian was practicing traditional Armenian liturgical music, prior to taking part in the annual tradition.

A native of Beirut, he attended the Armenian Theological Seminary in Lebanon for eight years and was appointed as the seminary’s dean in 2020. The seminary also has an orphanage with 40 children of mixed backgrounds.

The Waukegan visit came at the invitation of the church board, and its pastor, the Rev. Daron Stepanian. In addressing the congregation, mid-service, Shernezian asked, “What would it mean to teach about life without divine wisdom, and eventually, (receive) a second chance. Even though we are simple-natured, we do not appreciate this world, we do not appreciate this nature, we do not appreciate each other…or the grace of God.”

The warning was later tempered by his first-person accounts of aerial bombardments, evacuations, economic turmoil, and young people becoming discouraged. During a social hour, following the service, he was able to discuss the impact of war in Lebanon. He became an invited guest and a witness, painting vivid pictures of his country’s upheaval.

“As always is, it is a battlefield, unfortunately, between powers against a small country, a very beautiful country, where there are different religious denominations living together,” Shernezian said. “There are Christians, Orthodox, Protestant, Evangelical, also Muslim denominations, Shiite, Sunni, Alawi, Druze … so, there is a religious diversity.

“We are also neighbors. Not everybody knows this picture of Lebanon. We never look at each other as strangers, just citizens of Lebanon. The wars have taught the Lebanese people how to survive such conflicts and situations. Throughout the struggles, a second war in two years, we still have free speech. You would be surprised, but it’s true.”

Entering its seventh week, the combined U.S.-Israeli forces continue their military operations against Iran, as a fragile ceasefire is in place and some talks about ending the conflict have taken place.

However, Israel’s military is also waging a parallel campaign aimed at Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, while targeting infrastructure sites in Beirut.

“Generally, these bombardments are in south Lebanon, south Beirut, where there are Muslim communities near the only airport,” Shernezian said. “Many times, when they do bombardments, the Israelis leave messages to evacuate the area, before the attack, we never know when. More than a million Lebanese people, from the south, are emigrating to the north and eastern parts.

“Those are safe areas, and sometimes Israel bombs these places, saying a terrorist escaped to your area,” he said. “These are not big bombardments, yet now people are afraid to welcome refugees, scared that someone is a target of Israel. Even near the Armenian community in Bourj Hammoud, they hit the same building two times, saying there were terrorists.

“The most traumatizing thing is to always hear the south Lebanon bombardments,” Shernezian said. “Our seminary … we hear it. It is not a big country. You can hear it, anywhere.”

Refugees are fleeing war-torn areas en masse, mostly in cars, creating stalled traffic in Beirut and other areas, and the accompanying hardships.

“They are on the streets, they live in their cars because they don’t have any place,” Shernezian said. “The government provided some schools, soccer fields, so they can put up tents, but we don’t know what their future is. Many people, because of the economic crisis, have lost everything, everything they had in banks, lost.

“What does it mean to live and work all your life, now comes time to enjoy your life and suddenly, you have nothing in your bank, all is gone,” he said. “They can give it back to you, but at a very low rate … that means nothing to you.”

Shernezian could not speak to the political aspirations, although the Lebanese government is attempting to initiate “peace talks.” Israel has historically viewed the Litania resort area in Lebanon, as its possession.

“Another thing, they don’t tell the media about is the resources, under the Mediterranean Sea, on south Lebanon’s sea border, close to Israel’s border. Petrol … maybe they fight for that, so they take out the resources,” he said.

Shernezian believes the end result is pointing toward a discouraging atmosphere for young people, and their own dreams of a better life.

“Young people, even if war ends, they have no assurance that everything will stop forever,” he said. “It’s a small country. They appreciate life, hardworking, but because of these uncertainties, they will emigrate. As it is now, they do not even provide visas to go to Europe, Canada … yet, people have hope, they want to start again but this situation is not helping us. We always find Lebanon as a battlefield, for different groups, as political authority. We are simply people that want to survive.”

“We were so glad to have him here, and happy that he was able to make a stop,” said Alta Mekaelian, a church board member. “It was an impact.”