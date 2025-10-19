Protesters to Trump: Hands off Chicago

Robert Reiter, president of the Chicago Federation of Labor, has a simple message for President Donald Trump.

“Get your tiny little hands off of Chicago,” Reiter said to the roar of thousands Saturday at a No Kings rally in Chicago’s Grant Park.

A host of speakers – from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to Equality Illinois CEO Channyn Lynne Parker – voiced similar messages, telling Trump to keep federal law enforcement and troops out of Chicago.

“Black and brown people are being rounded up because of the color of their skin,” Pritzker said. “Children are being zip-tied and separated from their parents. Worshipers coming from church are being questioned and detained. Workers are being harassed and detained in our shops and restaurants.

“These are not abstractions. These are people who pay taxes, own businesses, teach our children, care for our elderly and contribute to the fabric of our society. This is us, all of us.”

Before thousands of protesters marched along Downtown streets, they rallied in Grant Park.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said that America will not stand for having a king.

“There are those in this country that have decided at the behest of this president to declare war on Chicago and American cities across this country,” Johnson said. “They have clearly decided that they want a rematch of the Civil War, but we are here to stand firm, to stand committed that we will not bend, we will not bow, we will not cower, we will not submit to the authoritarianism that is coming down.”

Johnson said Trump’s attempt to divide and conquer the nation will not prevail “because when the people are united, justice always prevails.”

Julie Chavez, vice chair of The Resurrection Project, which works to create community ownership and build community wealth in heavily Hispanic neighborhoods on Chicago’s Southwest Side, said the last month has been taxing on her.

“I cannot lie to you,” Chavez told those at the rally. “This has been the most horrific month of our lives. Our dads and grandpas are being kidnapped for going to work to build American homes.”

U.S. Rep. Jonathon Jackson, D-Chicago, said the Trump administration has miscalculated the determination that residents have “not to allow this country to become a racist dystopia where cruelty destroys the rule of law.”

“We did not come here to have a picnic,” Jackson said. “We came here to draw a line in the concrete and if the enemies of democracy think that we are going quietly into the night, let them see the size of this gathering and remind them of who’s really in charge. The last time I checked this country exists by the people, for the people and of the people.”

Ed Yohnka, communications director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said so many turned out for the rally “because we love America and because we stand for American values.”

“What we know is that the only way our country emerges from this dark time and the slide toward autocracy is by creating a democracy that actually works for each us,” Yohnka said. “We love our country enough to say ‘no’ to masked, heavily armed ICE agents rampaging through our streets, firing off teargas and threatening families and children who are part of our community.

“We love our country enough to say ‘no’ to the use of troops, whether military or federalized National Guard in our city.”

Equality Illinois CEO Channyn Lynne Parker wanted to make sure Department of Homeland Security officials knew her status.

“I am not a domestic terrorist, but I am an amazing, proud Black trans woman,” said Parker, whose agency advocates for LGBT+ Illinoisans.

She said the people who are being targeted need to have a voice in government.

“Those closest to the pain should be closest to the power,” Parker said.

Chicago police said there were no arrests made related to the rally and march.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com