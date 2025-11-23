Reverend Jackson still hospitalized

Rev. Jesse Jackson remained in stable condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital as of press time.

On Friday, Jackson received visits from former President Bill Clinton and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and longtime friend Judge Greg Mathis, who spent time with him reading excerpts from “A Dream Deferred: Jesse Jackson and the Fight for Black Political Power,” by Abby Phillip.

Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013. In April, the diagnosis changed to progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurological disorder.

In a statement, the Jackson family said they are grateful for the dedicated medical team at Northwestern Memorial and extended heartfelt appreciation for the many prayers and kind messages offered during this time.