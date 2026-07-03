Reward raised in 2021 murder of National Guard member

Five years after 19-year-old Chrys Carvajal of Chicago was gunned down, the FBI has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killer.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information on Joseph Matos, who is suspected of killing the Chicago teen.

Carvajal had completed Army National Guard basic training and returned home to Chicago to spend the Fourth of July weekend with family and friends.

On July 3, 2021, as he walked to his vehicle after attending a party in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the city’s North Side, he was approached by Matos and Gary Roberson, two alleged members of the Milwaukee Kings street gang, and fatally shot, investigators said.

Authorities allege the attack was likely committed to enhance the shooters’ standing within the gang.

“Chrys Carvajal had no gang affiliation whatsoever,” said FBI Chicago Supervisory Special Agent Michael Zoufal, who heads the bureau’s Second City Gang Task Force, which is investigating the case. “He wasn’t known to these individuals. There was no connection. Unfortunately, it was simply a tragic case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Following a years-long investigation, the FBI and its law enforcement partners charged Matos and Roberson with murder and firearms offenses in 2024. Roberson was arrested and remains in federal custody awaiting trial.

Matos, however, has remained a fugitive.

“We’re hopeful the increased reward may encourage people who know where Joseph Matos is to come forward,” Zoufal said. “Fifty thousand dollars is a significant amount of money. If someone has been afraid of retaliation, this reward could help remove that barrier.”

Investigators believe someone within Matos’ circle may be helping him evade capture.

“He’s been away for so long now,” said Gabrielle Szlenkier, the Chicago FBI public affairs officer who has been working with case agents to publicize the five-year-old case. “Someone is clearly helping him stay hidden. We’re hopeful this increased reward will provide that final piece of the puzzle.”

The investigation has included national and local media campaigns, appearances on “America’s Most Wanted,” and outreach in both English and Spanish.

Despite the campaigns, Matos remains at large.

Investigators say Matos is a longtime member of the Milwaukee Kings, a Chicago street gang with hundreds of members that has operated for decades on the city’s Northwest Side. The gang, an offshoot of the Chicago-based Latin Kings, takes its name from Milwaukee Avenue – the thoroughfare where the gang has maintained a presence.

“The Milwaukee Kings are a pretty violent group,” Zoufal said. “They use violence to control their territory and support their drug-trafficking business.”

Matos, who goes by the nickname “Troubles,” has gang-related tattoos on his neck and arms, including references to Milwaukee Kings. He also has script tattoos, including phrases such as “Most Wanted” across his torso, and “Heaven Sent” and “Hellbound” on both of his forearms.

Agents believe the markings could make him recognizable even years after his last sightings.

Investigators said they remain focused not only on finding Matos, but also of delivering justice to a family that has spent five years mourning.

“Chrys Carvajal had the courage to join our armed forces at just 19 years old,” said FBI Special Agent Latrelle Irvin, the lead agent on the case. “He was willing to serve not only his community, but his country. That speaks volumes about his character.”

Carvajal was killed on July 3, 2021. His birthday is July 9.

“Every year (his family members) mourn his death, and then, just days later, they’re reminded he should be celebrating another birthday,” Irvin said. “He would have been 25 this year.”

Investigators say the Carvajal family has been an unwavering partner throughout the investigation, helping keep attention on the case and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Although investigators have pursued leads in several states – including Texas – they continue to ask the public not to dismiss any information that could help locate Matos.

“We’re actively trying to develop any leads we can about Mr. Matos’ whereabouts,” Special Agent Zoufal said. “If we knew where he was, we’d go get him. That’s why we’re asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information about Matos’ whereabouts should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Investigators believe one phone call could bring Carvajal’s family the justice they have been seeking.