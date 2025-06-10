Rockford’s Pankow becomes first female state fire marshal

Rockford Fire Chief Michele Pankow has been picked to serve as state fire marshal, pending state Senate confirmation.

Chief Pankow has spent more than 32 years in Illinois fire service, and will be the first woman to serve as the Illinois state fire marshal beginning in mid-July.

“With 32 years of exemplary service, Chief Pankow’s unique knowledge and skill set have more than earned her this new role as Illinois state fire marshal,” said Gov. J.B Pritzker. “Having risen in the ranks since her first day on the job, she understands the needs of Illinois firefighters, and is versed in the public safety functions of our state.

“I am grateful for her ongoing commitment to Illinois, and look forward to seeing her strengthen our team.”

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be appointed as the Illinois state fire marshal. After more than three decades of service with the Rockford Fire Department, I am proud to continue serving the people of Illinois in this new capacity,” said Pankow. “I look forward to working alongside the dedicated team at the Office of the State Fire Marshal, as well as fire service professionals, state leaders, and community partners to advance public safety, support our first responders, and strengthen fire prevention efforts across the state.”

Pankow began her career in fire service at the Rockford Fire Department in 1992, beginning as a firefighter/paramedic/emergency medical technician. Over the years, she was promoted to a training officer, where she implemented state and federal regulations, and she then served as emergency medical services operations chief, coordinating with agencies on education and recruitment.

In 2002, Pankow was promoted to lieutenant at the Rockford Fire Department, by 2010, had been assigned captain, and by 2016, was promoted to district chief. She supervised day-to-day firefighting and emergency services, managed staffing for response operations, and conducted response functions to include operations, planning, logistics, safety, and public information. From 2017-21, Pankow served as division chief of operations, which included being the emergency services disaster agency coordinator for the city of Rockford. In this role, she was tasked with planning and organizing fire suppression and emergency medical operations, as well as overseeing the Emergency Operations Center.

In 2021, Pankow was sworn in as the 11th fire chief of the Rockford Fire Department, becoming the first woman chief in the history of the department. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was also awarded the American Red Cross Disaster Services Hero Award, which honors individuals for acts of bravery, dedication, and community service. Pankow holds a Bachelor of Science degree in fire service management from Southern Illinois University, and a Master of Public Administration degree from Northern Illinois University.