Six charged in brothel investigation

Six men have been charged in connection with a 15-month investigation into prostitution at alleged brothels in Aurora, West Dundee, Rockford and South Elgin.

On July 16, multiple law enforcement agencies, led by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office Humane Exploitation Unit conducted a coordinated arrest operation across Kane, McHenry, Winnebago, Cook and Boone counties, resulting in the arrest of six defendants.

The defendants face charges of promoting prostitution, promoting prostitution near a school, and forgery.

According to the criminal complaint, the defendants knowingly advanced and profited from prostitution by arranging clients and controlling or exercising control over the use of residential apartments on the:

500 block of Ashland Avenue in Aurora

800 block of Village Quarter Road in West Dundee

800 block of Kishwaukee Street in Rockford

300 block of Ann Street in South Elgin

The complaint further alleges that multiple defendants committed forgery by using false names on rental leases associated with some of the brothels, according to law enforcement.

The defendants and charges are:

Kenneth Figueroa Castro, 29, a resident of the 1000 block of Fifth Street in Belvidere, charged with three counts of forgery and four counts of promoting prostitution near a school, Class 3 felonies; and four counts of promoting prostitution, a Class 4 felony

Delfino Torres-Navarro, 59, a resident of the 6600 block of Pinetree Street in Hanover Park, charged with four counts of promoting prostitution near a school and four counts of promoting prostitution

Ricardo Hernandez Lux, 33, a resident of the 600 block of Congdon Avenue in Elgin, charged with four counts of promoting prostitution near a school and four counts of promoting prostitution

Hugo Jaimes-Ramirez, 43, a resident of the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Aurora, charged with two counts of promoting prostitution near a school, forgery, and four counts of promoting prostitution

Abisahit Del Angel Hernandez, 40, a resident of the 600 block of Leah Lane in Woodstock, charged with promoting prostitution near a school and forgery

Gustavo Perez Cardoza, 35, a resident of the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Aurora, charged with four counts of promoting prostitution

All six defendants are in custody.

Agencies helping the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office Human Exploitation Unit were the Aurora, Elgin, Hanover Park, Rockford, South Elgin, West Chicago, West Dundee, Woodstock and Belvidere Police departments, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Illinois State Police, and Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Human Exploitation Unit, launched in 2025, is a team that investigates and prosecutes human-trafficking cases, including sex and labor trafficking.

“When we created the State’s Attorney’s Office Human Exploitation Unit, the hope was that we could investigate and prosecute those that commit sex or labor trafficking,” said Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser. “The charges allege that these defendants promoted prostitution for profit at multiple locations, including near a school. These defendants were taking advantage of vulnerable women and exploiting them for financial gain.

“I am extremely proud of the work of our investigators, advocates and prosecutors that spent countless hours bringing these individuals to justice and saving victims. Further, I thank our local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their collaboration throughout this 15-month investigation. The (Human Exploitation Unit) and our partnership with law enforcement were instrumental in bringing these charges.”

Kane County Undersheriff Amy Johnson said the coordinated enforcement effort reflects a commitment to combating human trafficking and protecting vulnerable individuals in local communities.

“Working alongside the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners, these investigations demonstrate the strength of collaboration across jurisdictions,” Johnson said. “Human trafficking has no boundaries, and neither should our response. We remain committed to holding offenders accountable while supporting victims.”

Rockford Chief of Police Carla Reed said criminal activity does not stop at jurisdictional boundaries and neither does law enforcement’s commitment to protecting communities.

“The success of this investigation reflects the strength of our partnerships and the professionalism of everyone who worked together to achieve this outcome,” Reed said.

Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said the investigation shows what can be accomplished when local, state and federal agencies work together to protect vulnerable people and hold accountable those who profit from their exploitation.

“The Aurora Police Department is proud to stand alongside the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners in this effort,” Thomas said. “Complex investigations of this magnitude require an incredible investment of time, resources, and investigative work, along with sustained coordination among agencies across multiple jurisdictions. This work does not end with a single investigation or operation.

“Together, we will continue pursuing those who exploit others, holding them accountable and ensuring victims of human trafficking are recognized, supported and connected with the resources they need to move forward.”

Elgin Chief of Police Ana Lalley thanked the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office for its ongoing partnership with her department.

“I appreciate their efforts,” Lalley said.

West Dundee Chief of Police Shawn Green said the operation was a perfect example of the outstanding things that can be accomplished through multi-jurisdictional collaboration in law enforcement.

“We are grateful for the successful outcome,” Green said.