Snelling pushes back on Chicago police/ICE collaboration allegations

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling faced a rancorous audience during a special meeting of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability on April 2 that was convened specifically to question him about allegations that his department collaborated with federal immigration agents.

During the meeting, which was held at Thomas Kelly College Prep high school, he insisted that there was no collaboration, and what protesters and residents may have interpreted as collaboration was merely CPD trying to deescalate tense confrontations. Snelling also faced questions about what Chicago police would do if federal immigration officers were suspected of committing crimes. He insisted that, while immigration officers are not above the law; the nuance comes in whether they exceededtheir authority under federal law.

The meeting came after immigration rights activists pushed for a hearing when CCPSA would ask him, heads of other police oversight bodies and legal experts about the allegations. That hearing was held on Feb. 26, but Snelling didn’t attend, leading the commission to schedule a special meeting.

During the April 2 meeting, CCPSA also voted 6-1 to ask the Office of Inspector General to investigate the allegations. The commission was supposed to vote on that motion during a regularly scheduled March 26 meeting, but the lack of quorum prevented that.

In 2021 an overhaul concerning Chicago police accountability created the city-wide, appointed CCPSA to, among other things, recommend policy changes and provide oversight over existing police policies. It also created elected police district councils that work with police districts on a local level.

Under Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance and Illinois TRUST Act, Chicago police and other law enforcement agencies can’t stop federal immigration officials from enforcing federal immigration laws, but they also can’t participate or assist in immigration law enforcement unless there is federal criminal warrant.

The concerns that CPD violated the policy first surfaced in early June and continued as immigration enforcement escalated and the police interceded in confrontations between residents and immigration agents. A group of district councilors pushed CCPSA for a public hearing when Snelling and heads of Civilian Office of Police Accountability and Offices of Inspector General would address coordination concerns. This led to a Jan. 8 “listening session” and the Feb. 26 meeting that Snelling missed but in which representatives from COPA and Inspector General’s office took part.

During the April 2 meeting, Snelling said that he “can’t just drop things in the weeks’ notice.” However, he attended CCPSA’s Jan. 29 meeting, where the commission discussed the February meeting, so he knew about it more than a month ahead of time. The April 2 meeting was originally supposed to include legal, police reform and immigration experts, Block Club Chicago reported that a March 27 memo indicated Snelling declined to attend the meeting under those conditions. During the April meeting, the superintendent touched on that report without directly refuting it, encouraging attendees to file Freedom of Information Act requests and find out for themselves.

The question of scope

CCPSA commissioner Aaron Gottlieb asked how the police officers would respond if they saw a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent “doing what appears to be a crime, or committing what appears to be a crime” under local and state law. Snelling responded that the supremacy clause of U.S. Constitution prohibits police officers from interfering with federal agents performing their duties under the federal law. The issue is that the police officers may not necessarily know what federal agents are authorized to do in terms of tactics.

When pressed further, Snelling added that it doesn’t mean federal agents can’t be charged for crimes if they did something “outside the scope of their duties.”

“Obviously, if we saw a federal agent walk up to someone and shoot someone for no apparent reason, we got a different situation here,” he said. Throughout the meeting, Snelling repeatedly argued that, during confrontations between residents and immigration agents, all CPD did was try to reduce tensions, which meant keeping the two sides separated by physically getting between them and/or putting up barriers.

“What we want to do is to keep everyone at the safe distance, so there isn’t a clash between federal agents and (protesters),” he said, adding that while everyone has a right to protest, “it is not your right to physically engage with federal agents.”

This led commissioner Angel Rubi Navarijo to point out that the Welcoming City ordinance doesn’t allow CPD to set up barriers “to assist in immigration enforcement.” Snelling acknowledged that point, but argued that the barriers were only there to control traffic or contain crowds.

Navarijo asked Snelling whether officers had to take residents reports of federal agents allegedly committing crimes. After the superintendent said that they were legally required to do so, Commissioner Abierre Minor said that a district counselor told the commission that a constituent tried to do just that but was told the officers couldn’t take their report.

Snelling blamed the response on some initial confusion in the wake of heighted enforcement, and said that it shouldn’t be an issue anymore. On March 18, the City Council moved the responsibility for investigating Welcoming City ordinance violations from CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs to COPA. When CCPSA President Remel Terry asked Snelling how felt about the change, he reiterated the point he made during the January meeting – that a COPA investigation would have more credibility because it’s not part of CPD “It’s not something I’m recommending, but I welcome it, because I’m that confident that the officers are going to show up with the safety of the community in mind,” he said, adding that, if there are violations, “they will be held accountable.”

Public response

Activists from Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR) and Pilsen Unidos por Nuestro Orgullo (roughly translated as Pilsen United for Our Pride) have been a regular presence at CCPSA meetings over the past few month, and they backed the push for a hearing. This time, they got some pushback from a group of Black conservative activists that included Tiwon Stewart Sims and Patricia Easley, who ran in the 7th District Republican congressional primary.

While CAARPR and PUNO activists accused CCPSA of not doing enough to address residents’ concerns and hold CPD accountable, Sims and Easley accused them of asking Chicago police to break the law.

During the Jan. 29 meeting, commissioner Sandra Wortham, who has been the most pro-police voice on CCPSA and has expressed skepticism about the collaboration allegations, said she was concerned that “we don’t hear alternative perspectives in our meetings” and argued that Terry didn’t do enough to keep order during the Jan. 8 hearing.

In April, as the crowd got rowdy and at times shouted at Snelling and the commissioners, Terry took a harder line – at one point threatening to have the more boisterous activists removed. “You can either listen, as I stated, or you go outside and protest,” Terry said.

Snelling addressed the activists and asked for calm. “If we’re going to have serious conversation about this, it can’t be this way,” he said. “It tells me that no one is here to listen or understand. If we truly want to get to the bottom of this, we need to have a serious conversation. So please, please be respectful. Thank you.”

As the commissioners wrapped up their questions, activists shouted back, leading Terry to ask the security to remove some of the activists. As the remaining activists stood and chanted “CPD, KKK, I-C-E, they’re all the same,” Terry ended the meeting.

The security staff asked everyone to leave in two minutes or be charged with trespassing, and the crowd cleared the auditorium without further incident.