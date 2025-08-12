State resources put into fighting internet crimes against children

Illinois State Police are applauding continued resources being allocated to battle internet crimes against children.

State legislators passed “Alicia’s Law,” named after Alicia “Kozak” Kozakiewicz, the first internet-related child abduction victim, who was taken in 2002 at the age of 13 outside her Pittsburgh home.

Alicia’s Law ensures the state of Illinois will devote resources and support ISP’s continued investigation of internet crimes against children, making the investigations a permanent function of ISP that will be sustained over time.

Internet crimes against children exploit or endanger children through the use of the internet, including luring children online to meet for sexual activity, cyberstalking to harass or intimidate children, creating child sexual abuse materials, and soliciting children for sex through online chat rooms or social media.

“The internet is ubiquitous and not going anywhere, which means internet crimes against children can proliferate, and ISP wanted to make sure we had the resources we need, now and in the future, to investigate these crimes and prevent additional children from becoming victims,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly.. “Several months ago, I spoke with Alicia, who is an advocate of putting into law that each state dedicates resources to investigate these crimes, and I am grateful we’ve been able to accomplish that here in Illinois.”

“When I was 13 years old, I was kidnapped by an internet predator in a landmark case. My rescue was a miracle, and I know how lucky I was. Since then, I have dedicated my life to protecting children and fighting predatory crime,” said Kozakiewicz. “Today, too many children are falling victim to predators who are just a click away on the apps they use every day.

“Illinois (Internet Crimes Against Children) has the heart to rescue children, but without resources, their hands are tied, and children are left to suffer.. With the passage of Alicia’s Law, Illinois becomes the 13th state to make this commitment, ensuring there will always be dedicated investigators to find children in danger, stop predators, and prevent more children from being harmed. I am deeply grateful to Illinois for taking this stand to protect children now and for generations to come. Illinois children are now safer, and more predators will be stopped before they can hurt a child.”

In 2019, ISP re-established the Division of Criminal Investigation and made a choice to prioritize investigating internet crimes against children, dedicating agents and resources to the effort.

Over the years, the number of cases has grown. In 2018, State Police closed 20 cases of internet crimes against children. So far this year, State Police have closed 145 of cases of internet crimes against children, including 46 arrests.

ISP officials said their goal is to respond to every case and prevent the next act of exploitation in a way that is trauma informed and sensitive to those who have been victimized.

“This law gives Illinois State Police the authority they need to respond quickly and effectively to online threats against children,” said state Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest. .“By improving coordination between state and local agencies, we’re ensuring children across Illinois are safer.”

“It is imperative we provide law enforcement with consistent resources needed to protect the public, especially our children, who are among some of our most vulnerable populations,” said state Rep. Martin Moylan, D-Des Plaines. “This law ensures that investigation of crimes against our children remains a priority for law enforcement, and they have the tools needed to keep kids safe.”

To learn about ISP investigations into internet crimes against children, and hear from Alicia Kozakiewicz, listen to the ISP Podcast with host Director Kelly and narrated by former anchorman and documentarian Bill Kurtis, available on seven streaming platforms.

To report a tip about internet crimes against children, call your local law enforcement agency or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s Call Center at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or email the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at illinois.icactip@ilag.gov.