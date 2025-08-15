Stone Scrubbers preserve history, bring dignity to veterans’ graves

Janie Jenkin grew up with a mindful appreciation of her ancestors, the memories she made with them and how their lives shaped her family’s heritage.

As an adult, Jenkin has extended that respect into a nonprofit she founded called 815 Stone Scrubbers.

“Our mission is to clean and preserve the headstones of Civil War veterans in Rockford cemeteries. We started with three volunteers in 2022, and have grown into receiving nonprofit status in 2024,” Jenkin said. “Some of the inspiration behind starting 815 Stone Scrubbers came from my Hispanic culture, where we celebrate the Day of the Dead each year on Nov. 1.”

Jenkin’s research into the original owners of her early 20th-century Rockford home also contributed to making 815 Stone Scrubbers a reality.

“I discovered that the first owners of my house are buried in Greenwood Cemetery, which is very close to my home,” she said. “After taking a class in Peoria on headstone cleaning, I got permission to clean their headstones, and I was hooked.

“Cleaning the headstones not only introduces you to the fascinating people who once lived in Rockford, but it also beautifies the community, honors the deceased and keeps their legacy alive for future generations.”

Most recently, 815 Stone Scrubbers in partnership with Team Rubicon USA, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Auxiliary, installed 36 gravestones for Civil War veterans buried at Cedar Bluff Cemetery in Rockford.

“Though it has been 164 years since the Civil War, placing these gravestones brings honor and recognition to these men who served their country during one of the most defining chapters in American history,” Jenkin said. “Giving them a marked grave is not only long overdue, it’s the right thing to do.”

This marks the largest single gravestone project undertaken by 815 Stone Scrubbers to date. A formal dedication ceremony is planned for Sept. 13.

“We will be celebrating those 36 Civil War veterans on the 13th and learning about their lives,” she said. “Three of the 36 veterans were born into slavery, became free and fought for the Union Army, so they truly deserve to be honored.”

Jenkin estimates that there are approximately 2,000 Civil War veterans buried in Winnebago County, with around 600 veterans buried within the City of Rockford.

“Greenwood Cemetery on Rockford’s near west side has the most Civil War graves, and 815 Stone Scrubbers have cleaned 528 of those headstones,” she said. “Cedar Bluff Cemetery, on the near east side of Rockford, has the second-most Civil War graves, and we have cleaned 192 of those headstones.”

815 Stone Scrubbers sponsors cemetery walks throughout the year and informational sessions on how to clean headstones.

“We always welcome volunteers who want to learn the cleaning process and join us in revitalizing veterans’ headstones,” she said. “Before we clean any headstones, we ask the cemetery owners for permission. We then teach volunteers how to assess the stones before cleaning, because severely damaged headstones are too fragile to clean.”

Jenkin then instructs volunteers on the equipment and method used to clean the stones.

“815 Stone Scrubbers provides all the necessary supplies for cleaning, and we accept volunteers aged 10 and up. Since our organization is a nonprofit, we greatly appreciate monetary donations to purchase additional cleaning items.”

Currently, 815 Stone Scrubbers is exclusively focused on cleaning Civil War headstones, but Jenkin wants to expand the organization’s efforts to include headstones from other wars.

“Once we’ve cleaned Rockford’s Civil War headstones, we would like to begin work on veterans’ headstones from the Spanish-American War and subsequent conflicts,” she said.

While 815 Stone Scrubbers provides dignity to veterans’ graves through cleaning and restoration, the group has a broader community impact.

“Working on the headstones has compelled many of us to research and share the life stories of these men,” Jenkin said. “As we preserve the present, we’re making the past come alive, which educates and benefits our future generations.”

For more information on 815 Stone Scrubbers, visit their Facebook page.