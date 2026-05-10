Three slain in shootings on Chicago’s Southwest, West sides

Three men were killed Saturday in Chicago shootings.

A 35-year-old man died after being shot shortly before 4:50 p.m. Saturday on the city’s Southwest Side. The man was standing near the sidewalk on the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood when he was approached by a male who produced a firearm and fired.

The offender fled in an unknown direction.

Police said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In another Southwest Side shooting, a 19-year-old man was shot shortly before 1:55 a.m. Saturday.

The man was standing outside on the 4000 block of West 69th Street in the West Lawn neighborhood when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the lower back. He was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the offender may have been traveling in a vehicle when the shooting occurred.

No other injuries were reported.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Giovannie Vargas, a resident of the 6700 block of Pheasant Trail in Cary.

Area 1 detectives are investigating both shootings.

In the third incident, a 40-year-old man was shot shortly before 2:20 p.m. Saturday on the city’s West Side.

The man was on the sidewalk on the 2800 block of South St. Louis Avenue in the West Lawn neighborhood when he became involved in a physical altercation with a male.

The offender produced a firearm and fired, striking the victim multiple times in the body.

Police said the victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

Area 4 detectives are investigating the shooting.