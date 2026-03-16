Winter weather advisory for DeKalb, Winnebago and McHenry counties

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today for DeKalb, Winnebago, McHenry, Boone, Lee and Ogle counties.

Scattered snow showers are expected, as well as areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of less than 1 inch may occur. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are expected.

The National Weather Service said that drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and blowing snow which could significantly reduce visibility.

Motorists in the area are advised to slow down and use caution.

Road conditions in Illinois are available at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.