Zero Point Cryogenics joins Quantum and Microelectronics Park

Zero Point Cryogenics, a North American manufacturer of ultra-low-temperature cryogenic systems to support quantum technologies, will establish its first U.S. location at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park on Chicago’s South Side.

“Illinois is building the world’s leading quantum ecosystem by bringing together the companies, researchers, manufacturers, and suppliers needed to turn breakthrough discoveries into real-world technologies,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “Zero Point Cryogenics’ decision to establish its first U.S. location at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park is another example of that strategy delivering results.

“Their investment strengthens the supply chain that supports quantum innovation, creates high-quality jobs, and reinforces Illinois’ position as the global capital of quantum technology.”

With support from the state’s Manufacturing Illinois Chips for Real Opportunity Act Program, ZPC will establish its first U.S. location at the IQMP, co-locating its U.S. research and development, sales, and service operations. Additionally, as a supplier of cryogenic hardware, ZPC will support the needs of companies locating at or collaborating with the IQMP, strengthening the park’s quantum ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to join this incredible complex,” said Chris Cassin, CEO and co-founder of Zero Point Cryogenics. “As Governor Pritzker executes on his vision for the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, he is creating a vital, innovative ecosystem for the future.

“Our presence here underscores the essential role cryogenics plays as foundational infrastructure for quantum computing, positioning us directly at the epicenter of this rapidly evolving industry. We couldn’t have chosen a better place to open Zero Point Cryogenics’ first international Innovation and Service Hub location than here in Illinois. The region offers an exceptional pool of world-class talent, making it the perfect collaborative community to better serve our thriving U.S.-based clients and partners.”

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s MICRO program provides incentives for companies manufacturing microchips, semiconductors, quantum computers, and associated component parts, as well as those engaged in research and development. Under the MICRO agreement, ZPC will make a capital investment and create more than 20 new, high-growth, specialized jobs in Illinois.

“Zero Point Cryogenics’ decision to establish its first U.S. location at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park reflects the strength of our innovation economy and the impact of strategic programs like MICRO,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Illinois is proud to support investments that sustain high-quality jobs, strengthen our advanced manufacturing sector, and help position our state as the leader in quantum technology.”

“It’s always exciting to see new businesses established in Illinois, especially ones that bring fresh opportunities and advancements, from new jobs to new investments,” said state Rep. Kam Bucker (D-Chicago). “We welcome Zero Point Cryogenics to the South Side of Chicago. I hope you find the greatest success here and I look forward to the progress you will bring to our state.”

Established in 2017, Zero Point Cryogenics is a North American manufacturer specializing in hand-crafted dilution refrigerators and cutting-edge cryogenic equipment. Building on more than two decades of low-temperature physics research conducted at the Davis Lab at the University of Alberta, the company transitioned from an academic research project to a commercial entity, expanding first into a manufacturing facility near the university to meet the global demand for “cryogen-free” (dry) refrigeration technology. Cryogenic systems are essential infrastructure that enable quantum computers to operate at ultra-low temperatures required to function.

“Zero Point Cryogenics is choosing the (Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park) for its first U.S. location, allowing us to serve the needs of a range of quantum computing companies by providing access to their unique cryogenic infrastructure,” said Harley Johnson, CEO of the IQMP. “Having a company like ZPC bring their distinctive technology to the IQMP strengthens our ability to help other tenants make progress.

“Their presence is not just a natural fit for the collaborative environment we’re building – it further solidifies our position as the global destination for growing the quantum industry.”

ZPC’s expansion in Illinois was announced at the second annual Global Quantum Forum in Chicago, which brings together leaders from government, industry, and academia to advance collaboration in the quantum industry. Illinois’ quantum ecosystem, including ZPC’s investment at the IQMP, demonstrates the state’s continued strategy of attracting leading quantum companies and suppliers while strengthening research, commercialization, and advanced manufacturing, state leaders said.

“A thriving quantum ecosystem is built on the specialized technologies, components, and infrastructure that make innovation possible, and that’s exactly what Illinois is creating,” said Christy George, president and CEO of Illinois Economic Development Corp. “It’s fitting that this announcement comes during the Global Quantum Forum, where leaders from around the world are gathering to explore how partnerships across research, industry, manufacturing, and government can accelerate the future of quantum. Zero Point Cryogenics is another example of that vision becoming reality in Illinois.”

Governor Pritzker has made investing in quantum computing and advanced manufacturing major priorities during his administration. In addition to the $500 million investment in the IQMP, Illinois previously invested $200 million to support the Chicago Quantum Exchange, becoming the first state to make an investment of that scale in quantum technologies.

“The addition of Zero Point Cryogenics to the IQMP is evidence of our region’s important place at the center of the U.S. quantum supply chain, a position secured by the recent multimillion-dollar award to The Bloch,” said David Awschalom, the University of Chicago’s Liew Family Professor of Quantum Engineering and Physics, the founding director of the CQE, and the principal investigator of The Bloch Quantum. “Dilution refrigerators offer the extreme cooling that certain types of quantum technology require, and adding Zero Point, a Bloch Quantum partner, to our region means expanding our innovation capacity — and growing the strength of our supply chain.”

“P33 is so excited for ZPC to join the IQMP,” said P33 CEO Brad Henson. “World-class quantum computing will require world-class cryogenics capabilities and ZPC’s commitment to Illinois delivers exactly that.”