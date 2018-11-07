Democrat Casten knocks off Roskam in the Sixth District

Democrat Casten knocks off Roskam in the Sixth DistrictNovember 6, 2018
Democratic challenger Sean Casten has helped the Democrats take back the U.S. House of Representatives by defeating longtime Republican Peter Roskam in the Sixth Illinois Congressional District Tuesday night.
Casten, of Downers Grove, took an early lead over Roskam across most of the district and never let the lead slip.
The Sixth Congressional includes all or portions of suburban Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties.