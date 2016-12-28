GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS Your look: Beauty Advice

April Franzino, Good Housekeeping beauty director, has the answers to your most-asked questions.

Q: I have age spots on my hands. What will reduce them?

A: It’s a common problem, because “hands are exposed to UV rays 365 days a year, which contributes to dark spots,” said Elizabeth K. Hale, M.D., clinical associate professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Medical Center. The fastest, most effective fix: Visit a dermatologist. Though it’s pricey (from $500 to $1,000), a single laser treatment can significantly improve or even remove spots on hands, Dr. Hale said. Want an at-home option? In a Beauty Lab test, users of GH Seal holder No7 Protect & Perfect Hand Cream showed some reduction in age spots on hands after four weeks. Prevent future pigmentation with daily application of a broad-spectrum product with an SPF of at least 30. Another trick: Use your face sunscreen on hands, too!

Lab pick: No7 Protect & Perfect Hand Cream SPF 15 ($15, Target).

Q: No matter what I do, my hair won’t hold a curl. Help!

A: Curl fallout is one of the top styling complaints we hear. But “all types of hair are capable of holding a curl,” said Suave Professionals celeb stylist Jenny Cho. Here are her tips for spirals that set and stay:

Mist each section with hairspray before you curl. Clamp your curling iron at the top of each section, then wind hair around it and hold in place for five seconds to create more defined curls. Pin the pieces against your head as you go to help set their shape, and wait to touch or brush them until they’ve cooled completely.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

GH Seal Star of the Month

Mother Nature is no match for our newest Seal holder, the Land’s End Squall Parka ($99, landsend.com), an innovative winter jacket with styles for the whole family.

Why it earned the GH Seal: The parka wowed our Textile experts, acing tests for fabric strength, pilling resistance and comfort in below-freezing temperatures. Here are some standout features:

Anti-static Lining: Specially designed fleece means no clingy clothes or hairs when you take it off.

Waterproof and windproof shell: Snow, wind and rain can’t penetrate the quality nylon weave.

Ultra-durable construction: It showed no signs of fading or damage after five full wash cycles.

TABLE

How to Minimize Dark Undereye Circles

For the delicate undereye area, you want a cream formula – it’ll hydrate and plump lines instead of making them look dry and cakey. Go for full, rather than sheer, pigment coverage to hide dark shadows.

Lab pick: In the Beauty Lab’s concealer test, Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lift and Firm Concealer ($21) was best at hiding dark circles while smoothing fine eye-area wrinkles.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

Cuisinart food processors, sold at department, gourmet and specialty stores nationwide and on various websites from July 1996 through December 2015 for between $100 and $350.

The food processor’s riveted blade can crack over time, and small metal pieces of the blade can break off into the processed food. This poses a laceration hazard to consumers. Consumers should immediately stop using the food processor’s riveted blade and contact Cuisinart for a free replacement blade. Cuisinart toll-free at (877) 339-2534 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday or online at

www.cuisinart.com. Click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information on the voluntary recall.

Hyundai 2010-2016 Genesis Coupe

The electrical harness connector for the front passenger seat Occupant Classification System may dislodge when the seat is moved. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, the disconnected OCS would, by default, cause the first stage, and only the first stage, of the air bag to deploy, whether there is a child seat in the front seat and the bag should not deploy or if the crash is severe and both stages should deploy. Either scenario increases the risk of injury to the front seat occupant. Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will secure the OCS connector to prevent it from disconnecting, for free. The recall is expected to begin Dec. 2, 2016. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at

(855) 371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 151.

