GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: More Lab-approved tricks to keep your resolutions

No matter what your goals are for the new year, our Institute experts share genius tips and game-changing product picks to help you stick with them.

Spend Less Time Glued To My Phone

In a recent survey, 83 percent of readers told us they lost track of how long they spent on their devices. But short of deleting all social apps, it can be hard to trade screen time for more productive pastimes like walking the dog and having coffee with friends.

LAB TRICK: Whether you’re Team iPhone or Team Android, download the latest software to access new built-in tools that help you track your personal app usage.

For iOS, you’ll get time-spent notifications weekly. But you also can go to Settings in either system to review usage and set specific limits for apps.

Keep the House Tidier

Having a mess-free home can significantly affect mental and physical health — one study found that the cleanliness of your home is linked to how active you are. Plus, you’ll stress less about last-minute guests!

LAB TRICK: GH Cleaning Lab experts share little chores to do daily so your home stays looking great:

1. Do a quick room check before bed and put out-of-place items back where they belong.

2. Become a “no shoes in the house” family. Your pristine carpets and floors will thank you.

3. Stash mini dusters around the house. Keep ones like GH Seal star Swiffer (from $5) in your bedroom, living room, kitchen and even bathroom to nab dust as you see it — the more it builds up, the harder it is to remove.

4. Use a powerful cleaning spray. Stock up on GH Seal star Joy Mangano Miracle Clean Multi-Surface Disinfectant & Cleaner ($6). It quickly dissolves grease and cuts through soil fast so you won’t need to spend as much time scrubbing the stovetop and bathroom walls.

Run a 5K

The thought of running more than a mile might seem daunting, but trusted tips and new technology are about to change that.

LAB TRICK: Some of our go-to tips: Enlist a buddy who can help keep you accountable; treat runs like appointments in your schedule so you can’t use the “no time” excuse; download the free C25K 5K Trainer (Couch to 5K) app for three-times-a-week runs that gradually build up over eight weeks. Want something more? Try Vi headphones, designed specifically for runners. Vi is a built-in fitness tracker and personalized coach who uses your stats to give in-ear feedback as you jog. You can even ask her things like “What’s my average pace?” GH’s Media & Tech Lab experts appreciated her customized advice (like to take shorter steps to prevent injury) and the fact that Vi automatically adjusted the music to help improve cadence.

Drop 10 Pounds

Forget the crash diet; there’s no fast fix to lose weight instantly. Plan to slim down slowly (one to two pounds per week) so you’re more likely to keep it off in the long run.

LAB TRICK: Never skip meals — it can make you rack up more calories later on. Our nutrition pros recommend eating a combo of protein and fiber every three to four hours. Stash nutritious snacks in your bag so you won’t be tempted to skip it or reach for something sugary. Try an apple with nut butter or a piece of cheese, or a 1-ounce bag of nuts, seeds or toasted chickpea snacks, to tide you over between meals.

Make Family Dinner a Priority

Studies show that eating as a family has long-term effects on children — it teaches kids better social skills along with healthy eating habits. Plan to sit down for a meal with your whole crew at least one night a week.

LAB TRICK: Try this easy #dinnerhack from GH’s nutrition director to make cooking a breeze: Start with a quick-cook frozen or refrigerated base like Birds Eye Veggie Made Pasta, and then add roasted tomatoes, spinach, feta and lemon zest. You can even grab a premade rotisserie chicken and toss in pieces. It’s low-effort, and the extra protein and veggies make it more filling and nutritious. Plus, the pasta is made with zucchini and lentils, but no one will have a clue!

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

News Flash: Wellness

Need-to-know nutrition, health and fitness findings to help you feel flat-out fantastic.

The Best Beats for Your Heart

The right kind of music can help protect your ticker. When European researchers exposed 149 healthy people to Indian raga and slow yoga music (both of which can be meditative), pop tunes or silence, they found that the raga and yoga music increased heart rate variability, a measure of how well the heart adapts to changes in the body’s state (the higher it is, the better). Pop music, on the other hand, resulted in lower variability, associated with up to a 45 percent higher risk of a first cardiovascular event such as stroke or heart attack. (Silence had no effect.) Music is no substitute for your doc’s directives, of course, but searching your song subscription service for “yoga music” when you’re relaxing may help make your heart sing.

Remember Your To-Do List

You have a ton to keep track of, but a little drama could help: A study published in the journal Neuropsychology studied the prospective memory — which helps you recall things you need to do — of nearly 100 participants ranging from 18 to 87 years old. All age groups remembered tasks better when they mock-performed them beforehand. So if you need to buy toilet paper, pretend to take a pack off a shelf before you leave home. “It may feel odd, but it really helps,” says lead study author Antonina Pereira, Ph.D. “It can have positive effects on memory a week later, and perhaps even longer.”

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

Falls Creek Kids infant and toddler hoodies, sold at Meijer stores nationwide from June 2018 through October 2018 for about $14.

The zipper slider can detach from the hoodie, posing a choking hazard to young children. Consumers should immediately take the recalled hoodies away from children, stop using them and return them to any Meijer store for a full refund. Consumers can contact Meijer at 800-927-8699 to learn more.

2017-2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia sedans equipped with 280-horsepower engines and all-wheel drive

The brake fluid line may contact a coolant hose clamp, possibly causing brake fluid to leak onto the exhaust and increasing the risk of a fire. Dealers will install a bracket on the brake fluid line to prevent contact with the coolant hose clamp. If damage is found on the brake line, it will be replaced. Both repairs will be done for free. Alfa Romeo automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will begin notifying owners Jan. 15. Owners can call FCA at 800-853-1403 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle-safety hotline at 888-327-4236 to learn more.

