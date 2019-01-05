Winter gardening tips offered in webinar series

The Four Seasons Gardening – Skype Webinar Series is offered this winter by the University of Illinois Extension horticulture team.

Live webinars will be offered three times per season on select Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. If you missed any of the past programs you can view them by clicking https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEYBGqFXZS6Sn37n1mVcY1g

Winter programs are listed below. Webinars are free but, you must register by going to to https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=19551

Each webinar has a separate registration page. Once you register, you will receive an email with more details. Illinois Extension will not share your email address with outside entities.

Live Skype Webinar – Succulent Wreaths – Jan. 29, at 1:30 p.m. In time for Valentine’s Day, bright and textured succulent wreaths are living plant wreaths for any occasion. Join Bruce Black, horticulture educator, to learn about what are succulents, their biology, how to build your own wreath and how it needs to be cared for.

Live Skype Webinar – Creating a Living Flower Arrangement – March 5 at 1:30 p.m. Planting containers for our patios and decks is a fun and easy way to bring our gardens closer. Have you ever considered planting up a container of bulbs? Join Martha Smith, horticulture educator, to learn about layering summer bulbs and planting spring blooming bulbs.

Live Skype Webinar – Pruning Deciduous Shrubs – March 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Good pruning habits will enhance spring bloom show of any flowering shrub in the home landscape. Proper pruning techniques will also provide health benefits to the shrub. Properly pruned, insect and disease problems will lessen all while retaining a natural look.

Join Richard Hentschel, horticulture educator, to learn about the three most common ways to prune flowering and non-flowering deciduous shrubs in your yard.