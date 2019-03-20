Cook County news briefs

Buffalo Grove

Reynolds, Beitzel earn national public works certification

Buffalo Grove Public Works Director Mike Reynolds and Maintenance Supervisor Bryan Beitzel both recently achieved top national certification through the American Public Works Association. Both are now Certified Public Works Managers. The certification recognizes individuals working in the public works field who possess the knowledge, experience and ability to manage public works department organizations. Reynolds and Beitzel are two of just three public works professionals in Illinois, and 30 from across the country, who have achieved Certified Public Works Professional-Management certification. For more information, call 847-459-2545 or visit www.vbg.org.

Deerfield

Village offers rebate for sump pump connection repair

The village announced that it has implemented the Residential Sump Pump Disconnection Program in order to reduce costly and unnecessary sanitary overflows and backups. For a limited time, the village is offering a 20 percent rebate to homeowners who eliminate incorrect or illegal sump pump connections. When sump pump connections are connected incorrectly, the village is forced to unnecessarily treat clean stormwater at its Water Reclamation facility, thereby creating an unnecessary expense borne by all taxpayers. In addition, having this type of connection in a home is illegal. In order to receive a rebate, residents can visit the Community Development Department, 850 Waukegan Road, to get a permit and schedule the work and an inspection. When the work is complete, a Certificate of Compliance — completed by a licensed plumber — and a paid invoice must be submitted to the village. For more information, call 847-719-7484, send an email to communitydevelopment@deerfield.il.us or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

Elmwood Park

Village gets nod to begin Grand Ave. underpass project

The village announced that approval has been given to begin the first phase of work for the Grand Avenue railroad underpass. With Cook County’s pledge to provide $700,000 for the project, the final piece of financing has been secured. An Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) with county government has been signed, meaning that the project is fully funded. The village can now move ahead with a Phase 1 engineering study to build the underpass. The total cost of the project is $3.5 million, with the federal government pledging $2.1 million and the Illinois Department of Transportation and Cook County each adding $700,000. No local Elmwood Park tax dollars are being used for the activity. The village stated that the Phase 1 engineering study is a necessary first step that encompasses design components of the underpass as well as environmental considerations. For more information, call 708-452-7300 or visit www.elmwoodpark.org.

Palos Hills

Moraine Valley student Hartmann nets national award

Moraine Valley College announced that Matthew Hartmann, of Blue Island, recently won the 2018 Terry O’Banion Student Developer Award from the League for Innovation in the Community College. This marks the fifth time a Moraine Valley student has won the award in the last eight years. The League for Innovation in the Community College is a consortium of community colleges that aims to encourage innovation and experimentation in all areas of a college’s development. The O’Banion Student Developer Award is presented annually to a student preparing for a career in software development. Michelle August, Moraine Valley department chair of Innovation Management Systems, nominated Hartmann, who is on the President’s List and will receive four certificates in programming — in addition to the one he already has earned. For more information, call 708-974-4300 or visit www.morainevalley.edu.

Evanston

Rue Simmons reappointed to NLC advocacy committee

The city reported that the National League of Cities (NLC) recently reappointed Evanston 5th Ward Alderman Robin Rue Simmons to its Community and Economic Development federal advocacy committee. The committee is responsible for helping to develop NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation and international competitiveness. Rue Simmons previously served as a member of the 2018 committee. As a committee member, Rue Simmons is expected to play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home. For more information, visit www.nlc.org or www.cityofevanston.org.

Mount Prospect

Village to begin new Organics Collection Program

The village announced that it has re-branded its existing yard waste program as the Organics Collection Program. In addition to the collection of yard waste, the village will now accept organic material such as fruits, vegetables and meat. All yard and organic material will be collected in unlimited quantities for no additional charge. However, residents must provide their own rigid container or obtain one through the village’s cart rental program. Containers cannot exceed 32-gallon capacity and cannot exceed 50 pounds. Accepted organic items include grass clippings, brush, flowers, leaves, fruits and vegetables, pasta, boneless meat, bread, crackers, cereal, dairy (cheese, yogurt — no liquids) and coffee grounds. Non-acceptable items include plastic bags, Styrofoam, seafood, bones, shrink wrap, chips and candy wrappers, plastic utensils, plastic containers or plastic of any kind, glass of any kind and any beverages. Residents choosing to use kraft paper bags will only be able to dispose of yard waste material. All organic material must be disposed of in a rigid container. The Organic Collection Program will begin April 1 and conclude in mid-December. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 847-870-5640 or visit www.mountprospect.org.