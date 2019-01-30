Mayoral hopeful Kozlar wants police living where they work

John Kozlar says that he will bring different solutions to the problems that have plagued Chicago for 30 years.

“Look at the record, the issues are always the same: crime, education and city finances,” Kozlar said. “We keep electing the same people, people who talk tough but never do anything about it.”

Kozlar said the record will also show that he got in the Chicago mayoral race on May 8 when Rahm Emanuel was still running for reelection.

“After he dropped out, all the machine candidates got in,” Kozlar said. “They were not willing to fight for the city in its time of need. Residents deserve someone who will stand up and fight for them.”

At 30 years of age, Kozlar said, he is the youngest person to ever run for mayor of Chicago. He noted that William B. Ogden also got on the ballot (and won) at age 30 in 1837, but Kozlar believes he trumps the former mayor because Kozlar was on the ballot at age 29.

He said his youth should not be viewed as a detriment as he has already been through two election cycles — running in 2011 for 11th Ward alderman against 13-year incumbent James Balcer, and in 2015, again running in the 11th Ward, against Patrick Daley-Thompson.

“I’ve gone against the most powerful names in the city. I am not afraid of change or challenges,” the University of Chicago graduate said. “We need someone in charge with a fresh new name, someone not tied to special interest groups. I am not going to make a decision because I owe somebody. That is what the machine is all about.”

Kozlar said in order to reduce crime and boost the trust factor with police in Chicago neighborhoods, he wants to mandate that 60 percent of police live in the neighborhoods where they work.

“They would know the neighborhood, know the streets,” the candidate said. “They would not be viewed as police, they would be viewed as neighbors.”

Kozlar said he would also institute action to get illegal guns off of city streets and to make sure “the bad people remain in jail.”

“We had over 500 killings this past year. That needs to stop,” Kozlar said.

Kozlar said as an attorney he is always identifying problems and coming up with solutions. He said his background puts him in a great position to lead the city.

“I grew up here. I ran a nonprofit here for nine years. I have done fund-raising,” Kozlar said. “That just adds to the skill set I have on how to manage and how to be a leader. The city needs someone who is not part of the machine or a network.”

The candidate said the political experience of other candidates — when the city has faced major problems for decades — is not a benefit.

“Look at all the politicians who have been in office so long. If they have been there, why are we facing the same problems?” Kozlar asked. “That’s what we do in Chicago. I don’t think political experience is a good thing here. The longer you are in office, the more accustomed you are to your seat. You forget about the people who put you there.

“I think fresh ideas and energy are needed here. We need somebody young.”

Kozlar said he would like to see even more school choice in the city.

“We don’t let parents and students pick where they want to go to school,” he said. “We tell them, ‘Go to this school because you don’t have enough money.’

“Let the schools compete. The better ones will shine and the bad ones will fall down. Put students first. Don’t put them behind the 8-ball. Let the students and their parents pick the school.”

He said he would like to see teacher salaries increased for public school teachers in the city.

“The entry salary is not attractive. We need to increase their pay from the beginning, but pay people on their skill set, not on their tenure,” Kozlar said.

