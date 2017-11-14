–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Nov. 15 – Nov. 21

Nov. 16

Local Lore: Sycamore’s Garnsey Homes

Noon

Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

Free

Did you know the Ellwood Mansion’s architect also designed two homes in Sycamore? Join local historian Steve Bigolin for an in-depth look at the architecture and residents of 420 Somonauk St. and the Boynton House on North Main Street. Local Lore is a series of adult lecture series. Participants are welcome to bring a sack lunch. To see the complete Local Lore schedule, visit ellwoodhouse.org/learn.

Family Reading Night

5 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Share favorite picture books and songs and make a special holder for your library card as the library celebrates Family Reading Night. Registration is not necessary. For additional information, send an email to theresaw@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, ext. 3350.

NIU School of Art Faculty Exhibition Reception

5-7 p.m.

NIU Art Museum, Altgeld Hall, Cottage Avenue and Castle Drive, DeKalb

Free

The public is invited to meet the artists whose work is on display through Dec. 15 and again after the holidays. The work has been done by faculty and teaching staff from all divisions of the NIU School of Art and Design.

Thanksgiving Feast: Twist on Classics

6:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKal

Free

The library will be providing five dishes for a Thanksgiving meal while supplies last. But these aren’t your typical dishes, they’re twists on classic Thanksgiving recipes. Ever had a pumpkin trifle? How about roasted veggies with a cheesy twist? Patrons are welcome to stop by, have dinner and watch demonstrations on how to cook each dish. Recipes will be provided. No registration is required. It is part of the A Healthy Mind, in a Healthy Body initiative between the DeKalb Public Library and DeKalb Kiwanis Club. Lisa Brandt from Hy-Vee will assist with the food and demonstrations and the DeKalb County Community Gardens will provide the vegetables. For additional information, send an email to samanthah@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, Ext. 1701.

Nov. 17

Moonlight Magic

6-8 p.m.

Downtown Sycamore

Free

The downtown Sycamore shops are gearing up for this year’s shopping marathon. Stores will be open late. Watch storefront windows “come alive” as local arts, theater and dance groups perform. Arts and entertainment groups from all over the county will participate. For more information, visit discoverysycamore.com.

Listen Local Friday

7 p.m.

Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

$5 general admission seating

Local artists will perform. To be added to the list of entertainers, call (815) 786-2555 or send an email to info@sandwichoperahouse.com.

Nov. 18

Holiday Arts and Crafts Market

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Old Train Depot, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

Free

KVAL is hosting its fourth annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Market, which will offer a nostalgic holiday ambiance. Local artisans will sell their one-of-a-kind items. Some of the items that will be available for purchase are handcrafted jewelry and soaps, pottery, wood work, digital photography, bottle art, glass painting, purses, fine art pieces, note cards and holiday ornaments. Refreshments will also be served.

Gobbler Gallop 5K

7:30 a.m.

Clinton Township Community Center, 160 W. Lincoln Hwy., Waterman

Registration $25; $30 on race day

The first 300 registrants will receive a race T-shirt. The race will start and end at the Clinton Township Community Center. For more information, go to gobblergallop5k.com.

Nov. 21

Coffee with Carlsen

8-10 a.m.

Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb

$10 for season ticket members; $12 for non-season ticket members

Join NIU head women’s basketball coach Lisa Carlsen for Coffee with Carlsen at Faranda’s with special guest Ray Gooden. This event includes breakfast, a meet-and-greet, chat talk, and a raffle featuring exclusive prizes. For more information, call (815) 753-0586.

