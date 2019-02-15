Four police officers and multiple civilians reported injured in Aurora shooting

Numerous injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon shooting at an Aurora factory that led to a lock down of an area containing industrial sites, homes and a school.

A city spokesman confirmed than an unidentified person was “neutralized” after a shooting at the Henry Pratt Co., located near the intersection of Prairie St. and Highland Ave. on Aurora’s South Side.

The spokesman declined to say if the shooter was dead or alive.

According to the Daily Herald, four Aurora police officers and multiple civilians were injured.

“Officers are in stable condition and transferred to area hospitals,” the spokesman told ABC7.

There were no initial reports of conditions of other injured persons.

The shooting prompted a massive response by police from the immediate region and as far away as Joliet and Oak Brook Terrace. Streets leading to the factory were blocked with flashing lights of scores of first responder vehicles visible from a distance. Sirens pierced the air as more police arrived at the scene.

The area also contains private homes, Holy Angels Elementary School and a large park and Fox Valley Park District facility. Aurora University is several blocks from the scene. Students were warned via text message to “shelter in place.”

The Henry Pratt Co., is said to be North America’s largest manufacturers of valves for the potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets. The company is a a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a NYSE publicly traded company headquartered in Atlanta.