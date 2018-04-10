–Kane County Calendar of Events April 11 – April 28

THROUGH APRIL 21

Da at Riverfront Playhouse, Riverfront Playhouse, 11 S. Water St., Aurora, 8 p.m. Charlie, a middle-aged writer, goes back to Ireland for his father’s funeral where he finds himself face-to-face with his father’s ghost. Information: (630) 897-9496.

APRIL 13

Jay Leno, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 8 p.m. For more than two decades Jay Leno dominated the airwaves, winning an Emmy and a slew of other awards, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His name is synonymous with quality entertainment that’s fun for the whole family. Information: 630-896-6666.

Batavia’s Second Fridays, Wilson Street, downtown Batavia, 6-9 p.m. A night full of food, art, music, fun and so much more. Businesses within the downtown area offer nontraditional programming. Information: 630) 761-3528.

Sound: Invisible Ally & Enemy of Brain Health, Fermilab Ramsey Auditorium, South Kirk Rd at Pine St. Batavia, 8 p.m. Although it is all around us all of the time, we rarely give much thought to our invisible yet powerful companion, sound. It shapes our brains for better and worse. Presented by Dr. Nina Kraus, Northwestern University.

APRIL 13-15

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main Street, St. Charles, performances 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Information: 630.587.8521 or visit www.steelbeamtheatre.com

APRIL 14

Kite Day – Flying For Kids, Mt. St. Mary’s Park, Route 31, South of Prairie Street, St. Charles, noon-2 p.m. Enjoy a beautiful spring day along the river with your family. Bring a picnic lunch and your favorite kite. Information: www.stcparks.org

Comedy Family Fundraiser at SciTech Hands On Museum, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora. A family fundraiser. All proceeds benefit SciTech and help further the STEAM educational opportunities in the Fox Valley. Information: 630-859-3434.



Oswego East Food Truck Feast, Oswego East High School, 1525 Harvey Rd. ,Oswego, noon-3 p.m. Festival feature more than 20 of the area’s best food trucks, live DJ Entertainment, a Vendor Village (featuring local businesses), the Family Activity Zone, a 50/50 raffle and more.

Spring Scramble Golf Tournament – Opening Day, The Resort Course at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 East Main Street, St. Charles, $75, registration deadline 5 p.m. April 14. Information: 630.584.6300.

APRIL 15

Waterline Writers Poetry Reading, 160 S. Water St., Batavia, 7 p.m., $5 admission ($3 for students). Waterline Writers Poetry Reading is a monthly event featuring area writers and hear diverse, talented writers reading original published and not-yet-published work. Information: 630-777-6474 or waterlinewriters@gmail.com.

French Market, Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets, Geneva, continuing every Sunday through mid-November. The market brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown Geneva every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November

APRIL 15-16

Next to Normal, Waubonsee Community College – Sugar Grove Campus, 4S783 Waubonsee Dr. in the Auditorium, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards and the 2010 Pulitzer Price, a typical American family. Information: 630-466-7900.

APRIL 20

Dance Night at the Museum, St. Charles Museum, 1 South 6th Avenue, St. Charles, 7-9 p.m. Enjoy the exhibits The Makings of St. Charles and Serving Gas to Preserving History while dancing the night away with Lux Dance Studio. Information: www.stcmuseum.org/events/2018/4/20/dance-night-at-the-museum

APRIL 21

Fox River Arts Ramble, American Legion Post 75, 22 South Second St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Join the Greater Geneva Art Guild as local artists showcase and sell their work. This free event is one of over forty stops of the Fox River Arts Ramble, a one day self-guided tour of art in the Fox Valley. Information: Geneva Cultural Arts Commission, 630-938-4530.

Architecture of Asana: Yoga at Farnsworth House, 14520 River Rd., Plano, 8:30 a.m. “Less is more”: discover how the architectural philosophy of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe harmonizes with the practice of yoga and meditation. Join Katie Kuykendall, 200CYT, on a guided tour of the Farnsworth House, followed by a beginner-friendly gentle yoga class and time for silent meditation and reflection along the Fox River. Information: 630-552-0052.

APRIL 22

Emporium Open House, Abbey Farms Nagel Emporium, 2855 Hart Rd., Aurora, 1-4 p.m. An opportunity to tour the venue and surrounding grounds as well as meet with preferred vendors. Information: 630-966-7775.

Chicago Toy Show, Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, $10 admission, free parking. International show with exhibitors from Europe, Japan, Canada, and all over the US. Treasures from the late 1900’s to 2018. 60-plus exhibitors spread over seven buildings. Information: www.chicagotoyshow.com or call 847-772-6760.

APRIL 25

AU Band & Flute Ensemble Concert, Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium, 1347 Prairie St., Aurora, 7:30 p.m. The AU Band and Flute Ensemble join forces again to perform instrumental music. There is always a variety of styles represented, and a little pep band music thrown in at the end. Information and registration: 630-844-4924.

APRIL 25-JUNE 3

Once the Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Once is based on the Oscar-winning movie and is an eight-time Tony Award-winning musical, including Best Musical, Best Actor and Best Book. It is both big and grand in its themes of love and longing, yet simple and subtle in its execution. Information: 630-896-6666.

APRIL 27-28

Community Garage Sale-St. Charles, various residential areas. Information and registration at 630-513-4321 or stcparks.org.

APRIL 27-MAY 12

Of Good Stock, Albright Theatre, 100 N. Island Ave. Floor 3, Batavia, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $15-$20. The Stockton Sisters attempt to enjoy their reunion but their time is marred by old drama, as family reunions often are. They fight, argue, laugh, and thoroughly bemuse their partners. Tensions bubble to the surface as the sisters face their family legacy and try to come to terms with everything going wrong. Information: 630-406-3383.



APRIL 28

El Día de los Niños, Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora, 1-5 p.m. This Aurora Hispanic Heritage Advisory Board event includes food vendors, a variety of fun-filled and educational activities (including booths from community resource businesses and vendors), entertainers (mascots) and main stage entertainment that is appropriate for all ages. Information: 630-907-9600.

Super SciTech Saturday: Party for the Planet Apr 28, 2018-Apr 28, 2018

SciTech Hands-On Museum | 18 W. Benton St., Aurora. Up to four children admissions to the general museum are free with a paying adult. Hands-on activities available for $1 or all activities for $5. Information: 630-859-3434.

