–Kane County Calendar of Events May 9 – May 20

Once the Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Once is based on the Oscar-winning movie and is an eight-time Tony Award-winning musical, including Best Musical, Best Actor and Best Book. It is both big and grand in its themes of love and longing, yet simple and subtle in its execution. Information: 630-896-6666.

THROUGH MAY 12

Of Good Stock, Albright Theatre, 100 N. Island Ave. Floor 3, Batavia, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., $15-$20. The Stockton Sisters attempt to enjoy their reunion but their time is marred by old drama, as family reunions often are. They fight, argue, laugh, and thoroughly bemuse their partners. Tensions bubble to the surface as the sisters face their family legacy and try to come to terms with everything going wrong. Information: 630-406-3383.

MAY 9

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Have you ever wondered what's at the bottom of the ocean? Families will dive into deep-sea adventures when the Extreme Deep: Mission…

Family Classics Retro – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, Marcus Elgin Cinema, 111 S Randall Rd,, Elgin, noon-7 p.m., $5. You won’t want to miss these family classics back on the big screen once again at Marcus Theatres!.

ECC Concert Band: Musical Portrait of America, Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin, 7:30 p.m., $9, $7 students and seniors. The ECC Concert Band, under the direction of Jim Kull, thrills audiences with a broad range of music in heart-stirring arrangements. Information: www.facebook.com/events/161252757877775/

MAY 10

ECC Jazz Combo: Get Hip to Some Jazz, Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin, 7:30 p.m., $9, $7 students and seniors. The smooth sounds of jazz performed by the talented ECC Jazz Combo, under the direction of Shawn Maxwell, is an evening not to be missed. Information: www.facebook.com/events/364311284046107/

MAY 10-13

Smallville Spring Fling Family Carnival, Downtown Plano, North and Hale Streets (behind Police Dept.), Plano. Kick off summer with rides and games for all ages. Get a great view of Plano on the Ferris Wheel. Ride the Zipper. Enjoy the carnival food and play some games. Information: 630-552-8801.

MAY 11

Batavia’s Second Fridays, downtown Batavia, Wilson St., Batavia, 6-9 p.m., free. A night of food, art, music, fun and more. Downtown businesses will offer nontraditional programming ranging from a live performance, craft demo, a book signing or one of the many other programs, there is something for everyone. Information: 630-761-3528.

MAY 12

Two Brothers Artisan Spirits Distillery Tour, Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora, 2 p.m. No reservations required/accepted and tours will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Check in at the host stand before 2 p.m. to confirm your spot. Tour includes an in-depth look at the hybrid, two-column 20-plate still, historical tour of the 162-year-old Two Brothers Roundhouse and private tasting of Two Brothers Artisan Spirits products. Information: 630-264-2739.

St. Charles Chamber of Commerce Business to Consumer Expo, Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Road, St. Charles. Local businesses will showcase elements of living healthy lifestyle, informational and interactive sessions, food tastings and demos. Information: www.stcharleschamber.com/business-to-consumer-expo/

The Story Collider, Fermilab Ramsey Auditorium, S. Kirk Rd at Pine St. , Batavia, 8 p.m., $33 and $28. Hear from scientists about all the times things went wrong, and occasionally right, in their labs, but you’ll also hear from people who haven’t had a formal connection to science since high school. We have physicists, comedians, neuroscientists, writers, actors, doctors, and many, many more telling their story. Some are heartbreaking; some are hilarious. They’re all true, and all, in one way or another, are about science.

‘The Best of The Second City,’ Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin, 7 p.m., $33 and $28. The show celebrates nearly 60 years of cutting-edge satirical revues. Information and tickets: 847-622-0300 or visit facebook.com/eccartscenter.

Plantemonium, Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles, 9a.m.-3 p.m. Perennial/Native Prairie Plant Sale. Information: 630-584-9443 or visit https://fineline.org/pages/plantemonium.

MAY 13

Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street St., St. Charles, 5 p.m. The mid-60’s music scene was dominated by British Acts; three of which became household names – The Beatles – The Rolling Stones and……Herman’s Hermits. From their beginning in Manchester, England, on April 1, 1964, the band has chalked up over 23 hit singles, 10 hit albums, 3 major movies and countless television shows and concert tours all over the world. Information: www.arcadalive.com/event/hermans-hermits-with-peter-noone/

MAY 17

1920s Murder Mystery Event: Crime and Pun-ishment, Club Arcada, 105 E. Main Street St., St. Charles, 7 p.m., dinner, 7:45 p.m. murder mystery, starts at $50 per person. Things take a turn for the gutter at Mafia Don Lou Zar’s juice joint when someone is put on ice. The crowd is chock full of potential suspects. Jealous, jilted lovers, a rival Mafioso, and a pair of undercover feds make an appearance at this speakeasy and not a single person is muttering a word. Information: http://clubarcada.com/events/murder-mystery/

MAY 18-20

4,000 Miles, Steel Beam Theatre, 111 West Main Street, St. Charles, Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m. This Pulitzer-prize finalist for 2012 presents a funny, moving look at two outsiders who must find their way towards each other in a complicated world. Information: 630-587-8521 or visit www.steelbeamtheatre.com/4000-miles

MAY 19

Farmers Market Preview; FVGC Gardeners’ Plant Sale, Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway, Aurora, 8 a.m.-noon. The event will introduce the market’s local producers and allow visitors the opportunity to meet local farmers and growers. In addition, visitors will have the first chance at all the early spring produce fresh from the farm, including asparagus, rhubarb, lettuces and more. Plus, the Fox Valley Garden Club’s annual Plant Sale will offer an endless variety of annuals, perennials, vegetable plants and much more. Information: 630-256-4636.

Aurora Kite Festival, Jake’s Bagels and Deli , 220 N. Broadway, Aurora, 10 a.m.-noon. The festival welcomes everyone and all ages to come fly a kite with us! Bring a kite or make a kite. Enjoy a colorful morning in downtown Aurora. One hundred free kites to the first 100 kids courtesy of City of Aurora. Information: 630-906-0332.

Swing into Summer Barn Dance, Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles, 6 p.m., $10 in advance, $15 at door. Twist, twirl, spin your way into summer with an evening of dancing and live music at this traditional 1930’s barn dance. Information: www.primrosefarmpark.com or call 630-513-4370.

MAY 19-28

Vets Week Aurora , various locations, Aurora. The third annual event begins with a car show Saturday and ends with the traditional Memorial Day Parade downtown. Other events include a 5K at Phillips Park, Tom Hanks movie “Saving Private Ryan” at the Paramount Theatre, Civil War Memorial Dedication, drive through BBQ, Anniversary Recognition, picnic, patriotic concert and much more. Information: http://vetsweekaurora.org/

MAY 20

Free Airplane Rides with Young Eagles, Aurora Municipal Airport, 43W752 Rt. 30, Sugar Grove, 9 a.m.-2. Kids ages 8 and 17 years who are interested in aviation can take a free Young Eagles flight and see what pilots do on the ground and in the air. No reservations required. Information: 630-256-3120.



Let the Blues Be Your Muse Poetry Reading, Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St., Batavia, 7 p.m. This blues-themed literary event can include poetry, prose, essays and other written creations that evoke or celebrate blues music, this uniquely American art form with African roots. Information: 630-777-6474.

