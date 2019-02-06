–Kane County News Briefs

KANE COUNTY

Sugar Grove’s minus-32 was coldest in region

Sugar Grove’s recorded low of minus-32 degrees appears to be the coldest in the region last Thursday, Jan. 31 according to information provided by the National Weather Service.

The Sugar Grove temperature was recorded at Aurora Airport. Rockford and Rochelle were close behind at minus-31. Rockford’s reading was the coldest in recorded history while Rochelle’s was second coldest.

With wind chills factored in, Sugar Grove came in second with a minus-48 reading. Rochelle’s came in at minus-49 degrees.

Overall, temperatures fell to minus-30 degrees or lower for several locations in north-central Illinois.

Minus-26 temperatures in DeKalb and McHenry were the second-lowest ever for this communities. Aurora’s minus-25 was also the second coldest ever in that city.

Though winds were lighter Thursday morning than on Wednesday, wind chill values were still in the minus-35 to minus-45 degree range for much of the area.

KANE COUNTY

District 300 stayed closed as other schools reopened

The bitter cold temperatures and wind schools led to unexpected days off for students in Kane County on Wednesday-Thursday, Jan. 30-31 but schools were back in business as conditions began to dramatically improve by last Friday.

Elgin District 300, however, was the exception. It remained closed as the cold took a toll on up to 20 percent of bus fleet.

“The persistent sub-zero temperatures over the past few days have taken a toll on our facilities, equipment, and school bus fleet,” said Fred Heid, District 300 superintendent in an email.

“Our custodial and maintenance crews have worked diligently to address the issues in our buildings in an effort to ensure that we would be prepared for students to return tomorrow. Unfortunately, the extreme cold has severely impacted our school bus fleet. Transportation staff have been working around the clock over the last two days in an effort to ensure that our buses would be fully operational.”

AURORA

Light moment in a tough week as Irvin gets own bobblehead

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin had to marshal city resources to deal with a one-two punch of heavy snowfall followed by bitter cold last week.

But there was a light moment as the Aurora Historical Society unveiled a Mayor Richard C. Irvin bobblehead collectible during First Fridays festivities.

“Mayor Irvin made history when he was elected as the city’s first African-American mayor,” said Mary Clark Ormond, president of the Aurora Historical Society Board of Trustees. “Just in time for Black History Month, a bobblehead of Mayor Irvin will arrive at the Aurora Historical Society gift shop on February 1.”

Irvin was set to autograph the limited edition bobbleheads, which are available for $30 plus tax from Wednesdays-Saturdays at the Aurora Historical Society gift shop, 20 E. Downer. They are also available for order online at www.aurorahistory.net.

AURORA

Chicago man charged after fight with police

A 24-year-old Chicago man was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor after he allegedly fought with some of our officers around 11:15 p.m., Jan. 17.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized two felony counts of resisting the police and another felony count of aggravated battery to the police; along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing police against Tony Grayson-Greene of the 100 block of N. Lorel Ave.

Upon response to a disturbance call at an apartment building in the 900 block of Oliver Ave., officers came across Grayson-Greene and a 20-year-old Aurora woman. When asked for identification, Grayson-Greene refused to provide it and became increasingly hostile toward the officers.

After placing him under arrest for obstructing, Grayson-Greene became physical with the officers when they put him in the back of a squad car to await transportation to the police station. At one point, Grayson-Greene tried to head butt one of the officers and also spat on him.

Grayson-Greene is currently being held in the Kane County Correctional Center in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Grayson-Greene was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. The woman with him when the call originated was not charged.

ELGIN

Historic architectural rehab grants available

Applications for Elgin’s 2019 Historic Architectural Rehabilitation Grant Program are now available on the city’s website at cityofelgin.org/historicgrants and in person at the Community Development Department, City Hall, 150 Dexter Court.

The deadline to submit applications and supporting documentation is Friday, April 26.



Since the inception of the program in 1995, the City has awarded more than 380 grants, assisting property owners with the completion of more than $8.1 million in rehabilitation projects.



The Historic Architectural Rehabilitation Grant Program provides residential property owners of structures in designated historic districts or landmarks with reimbursement grants of up to $20,000 for the restoration of exterior architectural features.



The following grants are available:

50/50 Program: Reimbursement: 50% up to $20,000 maximum; Minimum total project cost to qualify: $5,000; Project completion time: 18 months.

75/25 Program: Reimbursement: 75% up to $20,000 maximum; Minimum total Project cost to qualify: $2,500; Project completion time: 18 months.

Eligible applicants must be located within a historic district or be designated a landmark.

For information or applications for any of the programs contact Christen Sundquist, Historic Preservation Planner for the City of Elgin at 847-931-6004, or at sundquist_c@cityofelgin.org.

DUPAGE COUNTY

Equipment being sold in online auctions

Bids are being accepted for the first in a series of Forest Preserve District of DuPage County online auctions that will run at various times through November.

The district’s auctions of surplus and unclaimed items include vehicles, trailers, landscape and construction equipment, office items, bicycles, electronics and unclaimed personal property. Photo and details are posted on govdeals.com/dupageforest, an online government auction site. The web page is only active during live auctions. A link to the district’s govdeals auction page can be found at dupageforest.org/news/auction-updates.

Bidders can view items in person during the weeks of active auctions at the district’s fleet management facility but need to schedule appointments in advance weekdays between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 630-580-7100.

Since beginning online auctions in 2013 the district has taken in more than $960,000 in 835 transactions and attracted buyers from 34 states, three Canadian provinces and Guatemala.

