Where to find a Kane County warming center

Potential record-breaking cold temperatures are expected by late Tuesday and early Wednesday and governments and private and public entities plan to have warming centers open to aid residents.

Hours and availability vary. Call ahead to ensure location is open

KANE COUNTY



• Santori Public Library, 101 S. River Street — Hours: Mon.-Thurs. (9 a.m.-9 p.m.), Fri.-Sat. (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), Sun.(1 p.m.-5 p.m.)

Aurora Public Library – Eola, 555 S. Eola Road — Hours: Mon.-Thurs. (9 a.m.-9 p.m.), Fri.-Sat.(9 a.m.-5 p.m.), Sun.(1 p.m.-5 p.m.)



Aurora Public Library – West, 233 S. Constitution Drive — Hours: Mon.-Thurs. (9 a.m.-9 p.m.), Sat. (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), Sun. (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)



Eola Community Center, 555 S. Eola Road — Hours: Mon.-Fri. (8 a.m.-9 p.m.), Sat. & Sun. (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)



Hesed House, 659 S. River St. — Hours: Seven Days Per Week (7 a.m.-7 p.m.)



Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave. — Hours: Mon.-Thurs. (8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.), Fri. (8 a.m.-5:30p), Sat. (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)



Salvation Army, 437 E. Galena Blvd — Hours: Mon.-Fri. (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)



Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail Road — Hours: Mon-Fri (8 a.m.-8 p.m.), Sat. & Sun. (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)



Geneva City Hall, 22 S. First St. — Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday



Geneva Public Works Facility, 1800 South St. — Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday



Geneva Fire Department Headquarters, 200 East Side Drive — 24 hours (no sleeping facilities)



Geneva Police Department Headquarters, 20 Police Plaza — 24 hours (no sleeping facilities



Geneva Public Library, 127 James St. — Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday , 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday



St. Charles Public Library, 1 South 6th Avenue



Charlestowne Mall, 3800 East Main Street



Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St. (during weekly office hours)



St. Charles Park District Pottawatomie Community Center, 8 North Avenue



Lazarus House, 214 Walnut St., offers shelter overnight, based on availability



• The Montgomery Village Hall, 200 N. River S. — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, please call the Montgomery Village Hall at 630-896-8080, Ext. 9023.

• Montgomery Police Department, 10 Civic Center Ave. — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.