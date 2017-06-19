A 22-year-old Aurora man was shot Saturday, June 17 while sitting in his vehicle outside an Aurora convenience store.

According to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-11 gas station in the 1600 block of Montgomery Road.

The 22-year-old victim and an 18-year-old woman were sitting inside an SUV parked in front of the store when a man approached the driver’s side of the vehicle on foot, displayed a handgun and shot into the vehicle at least twice.

The 22-year-old man was struck more than once during the incident, Ferrelli said. The woman was not injured.

After he was shot, the 22-year-old man got out of the vehicle and ran toward the gas pumps where he collapsed. He was taken by Aurora Fire Department paramedics to an Aurora hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter took off on foot around the back of the store, crossed Waterford Drive, and got into a Dodge Neon that was parked near a drug store Ferrelli said.

The gunman was described as black, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot, 110 to 120 lbs., wearing a dark hoodie with his face concealed.

The shooting does not appear random, Ferrelli said, and anyone with information is asked to call Investigations at 630-256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, or submit tips with the My PD app.

— Man shot outside Aurora convenience store–