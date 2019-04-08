UPDATE: Student with sports bag mistaken for having gun at Batavia High School

A student carrying sports equipment was mistaken for having a weapon resulting in police being called to Batavia High School early Monday morning.

Police posted the call coming in on Twitter around 6:30 a.m.

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to assist Batavia Police for an incident at the school.

School was not yet open for the day at the time police arrived.

School District 101 buses were shut down from doing their routes to BHS this morning after the report came in, and were told to turn around and drop students back home if they had started on their normal schedule.

Other schools in the district were open.

Police began clearing the scene around 8:40 a.m., saying no gun or person was found.

“Early this morning a report of a suspect with rifle entering Batavia High School was made. The Batavia Police Department thoroughly investigated and determined that there is no threat to safety. A student entering BHS was carrying sports equipment which was mistaken for a weapon,” the school district posted on its Facebook page.

“While this situation was unfounded, this type of incident can be upsetting. Additional supports will be available for all staff and students in counseling and advising today for anyone needing assistance. Thank you for your patience. For our communications, we release information as advised by police.”

The city of Batavia tweeted, “Thank you to the Batavia Police Department and their response to the report of an unknown person with a rifle entering the building. Fortunately, no gunman was found and there were no reports of injuries. ”