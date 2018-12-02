Christmas spirit fills Main Street in Oswego

The streets were packed, the lights were bright, and there was enough hot cocoa to feed every elf in the North Pole.

That was the scene Friday night (Nov. 30) in downtown Oswego where the village hosted its annual Christmas Walk.

As the colorful Toy Land Train carried passengers along Main Street, families strolled casually, taking in the sites. There were games to play and crafts to make, booths to peruse and pastries to partake in.

Children slipped and slid as they made their way around the temporary ice rink. They stared in awe as they watched an ice blocks were sculpted into a dog and a dinosaur.

A visit with reindeer, the annual tree-lighting, carolers and pictures with Santa made the evening one that was packed with holiday cheer.