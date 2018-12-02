Christmas spirit fills Main Street in Oswego

Text and photos by Erika Wurst/for Chronicle MediaDecember 2, 2018

Adults and children alike take a ride along Main Street on the Toy Land Train.

An ice sculptor demonstrates his skills as he carves a dog out of a block of ice.

The streets were packed, the lights were bright, and there was enough hot cocoa to feed every elf in the North Pole.

That was the scene Friday night (Nov. 30) in downtown Oswego where the village hosted its annual Christmas Walk.

As the colorful Toy Land Train carried passengers along Main Street, families strolled casually, taking in the sites. There were games to play and crafts to make, booths to peruse and pastries to partake in.

 

Children slipped and slid as they made their way around the temporary ice rink. They stared in awe as they watched an ice blocks were sculpted into a dog and a dinosaur.

Reindeer food was available for children to give to the real reindeer who made a stop at the Christmas Walk.

A visit with reindeer, the annual tree-lighting, carolers and pictures with Santa made the evening one that was packed with holiday cheer.

 

Members of the choirs at both Bednarcik and Thompson junior high schools entertained with holiday songs during the Oswego Christmas Walk.  

 

Fresh baked goods warmed visitors’ hearts and stomachs as they walked along Oswego’s Main Street Nov. 30.

Hot chocolate and coffee was in demand to cut the chill of the night air during the annual Oswego Christmas Walk.

 

 

: Party favors and trinkets caught the eye of children during the annual Oswego Christmas Walk.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

