Kendall Forest District hosts winter wildlife festival

Gather friends, and family and come out to Hoover Forest Preserve in Yorkville for the Winter Woodlands and Wildlife Festival on Saturday, Feb.16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors can learn about the Forest District’s work, help with a restoration project, and enjoy family-friendly activities.

The program will inform visitors about winter life in the local woodlands.

When visitors are done or need a break from the restoration work or hiking, stop by Meadowhawk Lodge for food, informational booths, hands-on activities and live animal encounters from Incredible Bats and Wings And Talons.

The Festival is co-sponsored by the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation and TransCanada.

Later in the spring, the Forest District will celebrate the season by inviting educators to explore the hidden world of pollinators and their unique relationship with the plants they pollinate.

The Illinois Pollinators Workshop on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will include a hike to look at native plants and their pollinators in action.

Participants will experience hands-on activities that can be instantly implemented into teachers’ curriculum, too.

Although targeted to teachers of grades kindergarten through four, all educators are welcome to register for this workshop but may need to adapt the materials for their students, as appropriate. Supplemental resources will be provided. Professional Development Hours are available.

Hosted by Illinois Department of Natural Resources Division of Education and Kendall County Forest Preserve District Education Department

www.enticeworkshops.com/.

Camp registrations open

Registration for our spring break and summer camps is now open.

The nature-themed camps are wildly popular, introducing children to nature, wildlife, and outdoor recreational activities.

For a look through the 2019 booklet go to http://kendallforest.com/summer-camp-kids-yorkville.php

For questions about camps contact Emily at 630-533-2292 or email edombrowski@co.kendall.il.us!

Local parks gets state grant

Kendall County Forest District and nearby forest districts and park districts recently received money from the state.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Feb. 5 $28.9 million in grants for 89 local projects that will help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois.

“Investments in Illinois’ local parks makes it easier for families and recreation enthusiasts to enjoy our state’s beauty and help their communities thrive,” Pritzker said. “Parks projects will also create jobs, providing a boost to local economic development efforts in dozens of communities and spurring additional investment throughout the state.”

The grants are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

The grant programs can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds, and when combined with the investment of local matching funds will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide.

The program receives dedicated funding from a percentage of the state’s Real Estate Transfer Tax.

A list of local recipients and project information:

Fox Valley Park District — Backyard Park Development, $285,500

Joliet Park District — Grove Road Development Phase 2 in Kendall, $265,400

Kane Co. Forest Preserve District — Oakhurst Forest Preserve Improvements, $400,000

Kendall Co. Forest Preserve District — Pickerill-Pigott Forest Preserve Development, $316,500

Village of Minooka — Aux Sable Springs Park Development, $400,000

