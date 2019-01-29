Get protection from dangerous cold as warming sites available in Kendall County

The Kendall County Health Department has released a list of locations serving as warming centers during these days of dangerously cold temperatures, which the National Weather Service forecasts will extend for through Thursday.

Some locations are only available during regular business hours. The health department encourages people to call first to ensure that the warming center is able to receive you. •Beecher Community Center (630) 553-5777, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Senior Service Associates (630) 553-5777, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Caring Hands Thrift Shop (630) 553-1847 (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), 1002 S. Bridge St., Yorkville

Fox Valley Family Y.M.C.A. (630) 552-4100, 3875 Eldamain Road, Plano

Grace Community Church (630) 553-0700, Rt. 126 & Mill Road, Yorkville

Heritage Woods of Yorkville (630) 882-6502, 242 Greenbriar Road, Yorkville

Kendall County Health Department (630) 553-9100

811 W. John St., Yorkville

Kendall County Public Safety Center (630) 553-7500 (24-hour availability), 1102 Cornell Road, Yorkville

Newark Fire Barn (815) 695-5147, 101 E. Main St., Newark

Oswegoland Park District (630) 554-1010, Civic Center, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery;

Prairie Point, 313 E. Washington St. (corner of Plainfield and Grove Roads.), Oswego;

Boulder Point Location, 0 Boulder Hill Pass (corner of Boulder Hill Pass and Rt. 25), -Montgomery; South Point Location, 810 Preston Lane, Oswego

Oswego Police Department (630) 551-7300 (24-hour availability)

3355 Woolley Road, Oswego;

Oswego Public Library District (630) 554-3150 (For hours, see: http://www.oswego.lib.il.us), 32 W. Jefferson St., Oswego, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery;

Oswego Senior Center (630) 554-5602 (Monday – Friday, 9 am – 4 pm)

156 E. Washington St., Oswego

Oswego Village Hall (630) 554-3287

100 Parkers Mill (Intersection of Rt. 31 & 34)

Plainfield Police Department (815) 436-2341 (Walk-in or Call is acceptable)

14300 S. Coil Plus Drive, Plainfield

Plano Police Department (630) 552-3122 (24-hour availability)

111 East Main St., Plano

Plano Community Library (630) 552-2009 (For hours, see: http://www.planolibrary.info)

15 W. North Street, Plano

Plano Walmart Supercenter (630) 552-1580 (24-hour availability)

6800 West Route 34, Plano

Yorkville Public Library (630) 553-4354 (For hours, see: http://www.yorkville.lib.il.us)

902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Follow us on Twitter

We’re on Instagram

Follow us on Facebook