Get protection from dangerous cold as warming sites available in Kendall County

Get protection from dangerous cold as warming sites available in Kendall CountyChronicle Media — January 29, 2019
The Kendall County Health Department has released a list of locations serving as warming centers during these days of dangerously cold temperatures, which the National Weather Service forecasts will extend for through Thursday.
Some locations are only available during regular business hours. The health department encourages people to call first to ensure that the warming center is able to receive you. •Beecher Community Center (630) 553-5777, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville
- Senior Service Associates (630) 553-5777, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville
- Caring Hands Thrift Shop (630) 553-1847 (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), 1002 S. Bridge St., Yorkville
- Fox Valley Family Y.M.C.A. (630) 552-4100, 3875 Eldamain Road, Plano
- Grace Community Church (630) 553-0700, Rt. 126 & Mill Road, Yorkville
- Heritage Woods of Yorkville (630) 882-6502, 242 Greenbriar Road, Yorkville
- Kendall County Health Department (630) 553-9100
811 W. John St., Yorkville
- Kendall County Public Safety Center (630) 553-7500 (24-hour availability), 1102 Cornell Road, Yorkville
- Newark Fire Barn (815) 695-5147, 101 E. Main St., Newark
- Oswegoland Park District (630) 554-1010, Civic Center, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery;
Prairie Point, 313 E. Washington St. (corner of Plainfield and Grove Roads.), Oswego;
Boulder Point Location, 0 Boulder Hill Pass (corner of Boulder Hill Pass and Rt. 25), -Montgomery; South Point Location, 810 Preston Lane, Oswego
- Oswego Police Department (630) 551-7300 (24-hour availability)
3355 Woolley Road, Oswego;
- Oswego Public Library District (630) 554-3150 (For hours, see: http://www.oswego.lib.il.us), 32 W. Jefferson St., Oswego, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery;
- Oswego Senior Center (630) 554-5602 (Monday – Friday, 9 am – 4 pm)
156 E. Washington St., Oswego
- Oswego Village Hall (630) 554-3287
100 Parkers Mill (Intersection of Rt. 31 & 34)
- Plainfield Police Department (815) 436-2341 (Walk-in or Call is acceptable)
14300 S. Coil Plus Drive, Plainfield
- Plano Police Department (630) 552-3122 (24-hour availability)
111 East Main St., Plano
- Plano Community Library (630) 552-2009 (For hours, see: http://www.planolibrary.info)
15 W. North Street, Plano
- Plano Walmart Supercenter (630) 552-1580 (24-hour availability)
6800 West Route 34, Plano
- Yorkville Public Library (630) 553-4354 (For hours, see: http://www.yorkville.lib.il.us)
902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville