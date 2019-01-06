Scouts invited to Eagle Day at Great Rivers Museum

The upcoming “Scout Eagle Day” event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 19 at the National Great Rivers Museum in East Alton.

Both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts are welcome to participate in the educational activities. The program for the Cub Scouts is from 9 a.m. until noon. The Girl Scouts’ program is from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Cub Scouts learn about migratory birds and raptors during the morning educational programming session. TreeHouse Wildlife Center from Dow will present a live bird program where scouts will encounter a rescued bald eagle “up-close.”

Eagles “in-the-wild” can then be viewed from the top of the Mel Price Locks & Dam while on-tour. Spotting scopes are provided but scouts are encouraged to bring binoculars. Afterwards, hot cocoa will be served.

Girl Scouts will also learn about migratory birds and raptors during the afternoon educational programming session. TreeHouse will again present a live bird program where scouts will encounter a bald eagle “up-close.”

Eagles “in-the-wild” can then be viewed from the top of the Mel Price Locks & Dam while on-tour. Spotting scopes are provided but scouts are encouraged to bring binoculars. Afterwards, hot cocoa will be served.

A limited number of openings are available, so those interested should reserve their spots by calling 618-462-6979. The cost for this event is $5 per scout. Family members are also encouraged to attend. Plus, siblings over the age of 5 are welcome to participate with a $5 registration.

These programs are made possible with the help of the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the importance of the Great Rivers, the surrounding areas, and natural offerings.

The National Great Rivers Museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, E. Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam.

The museum is open daily (except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the events please call: 618-462-6979 or toll free: 877-462-6979, visit www.mtrf.org, or find us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/GreatRivers.