—– East Peoria honors fallen firefighters at annual service

Since 1959, four East Peoria firefighters have died in the line of duty.

On Oct. 14, the East Peoria Fire Department honored those men at the 32nd annual Firefighter Memorial Service, while also honoring a fellow firefighter as this year’s Employee of the Year.

“When a firefighter died in the line of duty, paying the supreme sacrifice, it was the mournful toll of the bell that solemnly announced the comrade’s passing,” Fire Chief John Knapp said before the ringing of the bells that send the firefighters home. “To those who have selflessly given their lives for the good of their fellow man their tasks completed their duties well done to our comrades, their last alarm; they are going home.”

Firefighter Jordan Noe rang the first bell, a symbolic three times. Lt. Chris Rieker, followed by ringing the bell of the EPFD’s 1939 Diamond T fire engine. Noe finished with three final rings.

The ceremony was punctuated with Taps; East Peoria Community High School student Peyton Boyle on trumpet. The EPCHS chorale joined with the Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums in Amazing Grace and the service closed with a benediction from Chaplain and Assistant Chief Kim Riggenbach.

The names Marvin J. Stein, George Cornwell Sr., Armando Ballerini and William A. Folmar are inscribed now, in granite, on a memorial marker outside the Central Firehouse on Washington Street, beside a Sept. 11, 2001 memorial and another honoring police officer Henry P. Kounse, who was killed in action Feb. 10, 1931.

On Jan. 28, 1959 Assistant Fire Chief Stein, 33, and firefighter Cornwell, 31, were battling a fire at the former Green Gables Tavern on Meadow Avenue. It was rumored that a husband, wife and infant child may have been trapped in the upstairs apartment.

According to letters archived with the Illinois Fire Service Institute, the men were killed in the apartment by an unexpected explosion. There were no other injuries or fatalities.

In 1972, Special Captain “Ernie” Ballerini, 59, had served on the EPFD for 25 years, and was attempting to setup a pump near a fire on Moschel Avenue on June 12 of that year when he collapsed. His cause of death was determined a heart attack caused by “exhaustion.”

Firefighter Folmar was days away from celebrating his first anniversary with the EPFD on Sept. 27, 1980 when he encountered a single-vehicle accident on the Murray Baker Bridge around 1 a.m. Folmar stopped to assist.

He was returning to his car when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver. Folmar, 24, left behind two children and a pregnant wife.

“In the past, as firefighters began their tour of duty, it was the bell that signaled the beginning of that day’s shift. Throughout the day, and night, each alarm was sounded by a bell which summoned these brave souls to fight fires and place their lives in jeopardy for their fellow citizens,” Knapp said.

Along with honoring the four firefighters who gave their lives in service, the EPFD also named firefighter-paramedic April Huffstutler as the 2018 Employee of the Year. A 20-year veteran of the department, Huffstutler dedicates much of her time to public education programs.

In 2015, she began assisting in the public education program, and assumed the position of program coordinator in 2017.

Huffstutler has expanded fire safety program activities, which are presented to all district grade and preschools, and coordinates presentations and safety materials to businesses, organizations and at community events.

“Huffstutler’s work ethic and enthusiasm to help on other tasks were additional factors considered in the decision to present her with the honor,” Knapp said.

To learn more about the EPFD, its firefighters and funds, visit www.cityofeastpeoria.com/governmentdepartments/fire-departmentambulance. The department also maintains an active Facebook page, “East Peoria Fire Department”.

A comprehensive catalog of fallen Illinois firefighters may be found at the Illinois Fire Service Institute website, www.fsi.illinois.edu.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Follow us on Twitter

—– East Peoria honors fallen firefighters at annual service—