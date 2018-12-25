–Woodford County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Jan. 2

DEC. 27 – 30

Kwanzaa Display

Wed. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

Free, donations welcome

Come learn about the significance of Mishumaa Saba and celebrate family, community and culture. Learn more about the amazing culture and plans associated with the African continent. For more information, call Bob Streitmatter at 309-686-3362.

DEC. 28

Comedy Jam

Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., Peoria

$39 – $106

Deray Davis’ Annual Funny & Famous Comedy Jam one night only, with comedian Deray Davis, winner of Comedy Central’s Laugh Riots Competition. For tickets, call 309-673-3200 or visit http://ticketmaster.evyy.net.

Live at the Five Spot

Fri. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St., Peoria

$7 – $12

Live at the Five Spot featuring The Joe Metzka Band, a full package of blues, soul, funk and jazz. BYOB, and enjoy a night club atmosphere and stroll through three fine art galleries. For more information, call 309-674-6822.

Family Game Night

Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Illinois Prairie Library, 509 Woodland Knolls, Germantown

Free

Bring the family for fun and games and relax after the holidays. Play Wii games and board games. For more information, call 309-367-4594.

DEC. 28 – 30

Disney on Ice, ‘Frozen’

Fri. 7 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m.

Sun. 1 & 5 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

$18 – $78

Enjoy this year’s Disney on Ice presentation “Frozen” featuring Snow Queen Elsa and her sister Anna on their epic, icy journey. Tickets available through the Peoria Civic Center Box Office, by calling 309-673-3200 or online at http://ticketmaster.evyy.net.

DEC. 29

Sensory Art Session

Sat. 10:15 – 11:30 a.m.

Peoria Public Library, Lakeview, 1137 W. Lake St., Peoria

Free

In this non-structured art session, children of all ages choose the materials to create their own unique masterpiece. Lights will be dimmed, and ear muffs and fidgets are available if desired. Designed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in mind, but inclusive to everyone. For more information, call 309-497-2200.

HOI Ice Carving Competition

Sat. 2 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Sonar Tide Patio

201 SW Jefferson Ave.

Free

The Heart of Illinois Professional Chefs Association will host an ice carving competition. Event is open to the public and the ice sculptures will be displayed through New Year’s Eve… unless they melt. For more information, visit www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

DEC. 30

Champagne Brunch

Sun. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Weaver Ridge Golf Club, 5100 N. Weaverridge Blvd., Peoria

Adults $18.95, Children 3-12, $7.95

Brunch includes a carving station, complimentary champagne & mimosas, a fresh fruit salad bar, and more. Children under 3 are free. For more information, call 309-691-3344 or email aleah@weaverridge.com

DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve Bash

Mon. 6:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Metamora Fields, 801 Progress St.

$100 per person

An all-inclusive New Year’s Eve Bash. Featuring Sweetwater. Prime rib and fried chicken buffet, open bar with top shelf and premium drinks and prizes. Call 309-367-4000 for reservations.

New Year’s Dinner

Mon. 4:30 – 9 a.m.

The Chanticleer, 744 N. Main St., Eureka

Prices vary

Enjoy a New Year’s dinner at The Chanticleer, home of the “Famous Fried Chicken”. Usually closed Monday’s, the restaurant will serve dinner New Year’s Eve, featuring a special menu. For reservations, call 309-467-4934.

New Year’s Eve Countdown

3 p.m. – Midnight

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

Free

Two countdowns, 7 p.m & midnight, at the Sonar Tide Patio next to City Hall. All-ages activities to enjoy. Face painting, food, stage performances, super heroes. “Nola Style” parade with Notre Dame Drumline at 6:30 p.m. Joe Stamm band performs at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

Ring-A-Ding-Ding New Year

Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University, Peoria

$25

This musical revue, featuring the music of Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack, returns to ring in 2019! The evening also includes a complimentary hors d’oeuvres buffet. All ages welcome. For tickets visit www.peoriaplayers.org.

New Year’s Eve Bash

Mon. 9:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Par-A-Dice Ballroom, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria

$50 ticket, $199 couple’s package

Ring in the New Year with the upbeat country band, Brushville. Pizza, open bar and champagne and confetti toast at midnight. Couples package includes a hotel room. For reservations, call 800-547-0711.

Spirit of the New Year

Mon. 6-10 p.m.

Spirit of Peoria, 100 Water St.

$55 adults, $24 children 4 – 15

Join the Captain and crew for our first New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance event. There will be a prime rib buffet with all the trimmings. Chuck & the C-Notes will be performing big band dance music. There will be a cruise if the weather is fair. For tickets, visit www.spiritof peoria.com

New Year’s Salsa

Fri. 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St., Peoria

$5 member, $8 non-member

Enjoy an introductory salsa dance lesson, then dance the year away to the music of DJ Ed Caballero. BYOB, enjoy a night club atmosphere and stroll through three fine art galleries. For more information, call 309-674-6822.

DEC. 31 & JAN. 2

Movers and Shakers

Mon. & Wed. 9 – 9:45 a.m.

Community Building, 523 Sycamore St., El Paso

$2 per session, $20 for 20 sessions

Reduce falling incidences, improve strength, reduce bone loss, develop reaction time. People as young as 90 can improve muscle and bone strength and enhance general fitness. For more information, call 309-527-4250.

JAN. 2 – Feb. 28

Cabin Fever Reliever Adult Reading Program

Illinois Prairie District Library

All branches

Free

Check out a book or four from one of the district’s six libraries to win prizes. Adults may pick up an entry form at all locations, and return it by Feb. 28 for a Mar. 4 prize drawing. For more information, call 309-367-4594.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Jan. 2–