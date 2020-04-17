Pritzker, penguins star in new ‘All In Illinois’ video campaign

Gov.J.B. Pritzker engaged Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and its aquatic animals in a new ‘All in Illinois’ video that reinforces for families and children to stay home and practice social distancing to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The 60-second social media video features the governor and Shedd’s iconic aquatic resident, Wellington the rockhopper penguin, who has received global attention via his touring adventures of the aquarium in various viral social media videos, as well as sea otters, sharks, garden eels and more.

The video highlights the importance of social distancing, proper hand washing and avoiding gatherings as ways to stay safe and healthy and to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“Every resident of our state – whether you’re 8 or 80-years-old – has an important role in keeping us all healthy,” said Pritzker. “Staying home, washing your hands and avoiding gatherings are the most important things we can do right now — even Wellington agrees. I want to thank everyone at the Shedd Aquarium for their commitment to being All In Illinois. Together, we will get through this.”

“Shedd Aquarium is proud to partner with the state of Illinois to support and promote the unifying message of ‘All in Illinois’,”said President and CEO Bridget C. Coughlin, Ph.D. “We sincerely hope the incredible connection and joy the aquatic world brings to millions of guests each year will also help to amplify this important message to millions more during this unprecedented time when we all must do our part to stay healthy and safe.”