UPDATE: State reports 2,450 new COVID-19 cases, 105 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Saturday, May 2 announced 2,450 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 105 additional deaths.

– Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Clinton County: 1 male 80s

– Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

– Jefferson County: 2 females 90s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

– Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

– McDonough County: 1 male 70s

– McHenry County: 1 male 60s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 58,505 cases, including 2,559 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 15,208 specimens for a total of 299,896.

The Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs is reporting one resident at its LaSalle Veterans’ Home testing positive. Testing efforts are underway at the facility.

As summer-like weather hit the state on Saturday, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike stressed that Illinoisans continue to follow the state’s stay-at-home order.

“We know it’s getting difficult. The weather is nice, people are getting antsy and have cabin fever. And boredom affects both the children and the adults,” she said Saturday at state health leaders’ daily COVID-19 news conference in Chicago.

Ezike suggested ways people can stay occupied while also obeying the stay-at-home order, such as baking goods for essential workers, gardening, playing board games or learning a new language.

To maintain physical and mental health, she advised people to prioritize physical activities, like going for walks outside.

“Let’s think about how we can stay physically active safely, while socially distancing, wearing masks, so that we can take care of both our physical, mental and emotional health,” she said. “I know it’s been hard on everyone, and I’m encouraging everyone to continue to do their best to keep the people of Illinois safe.”

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov