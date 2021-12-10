Vaccine rates tick up as Illinois’ COVID-19 deaths rise in one week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Dec. 10 reported 49,668 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 266 additional deaths since last week.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 3-9 is 4.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity during that same time is 5.8 percent.

As of Dec. 9 midnight, 3,257 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 662 patients were in the ICU and 299 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, according to the IDPH.

Of the state’s total population, more than 62 percent is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Approximately 41 percent of Illinois’ eligible adults have received a booster dose of vaccine.

A total of 18,007,906 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Dec. 9. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,775 doses.

Since Friday, Dev, 3, 509,428 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Monoclonal antibodies therapy is a prevention as well as treatment option for COVID-19 illness for non-hospitalized people and is a way to lower the chance of progression to severe illness or hospitalization. An estimated 235 or more hospitalizations were avoided over a four-week time period due to monoclonal antibody treatment.

IDPH continues to encourage health care providers, including primary care offices, outpatient clinics, urgent care centers, infusion centers, dialysis centers, home health services, and hospitals to assess their capabilities to provide this treatment to their patients quickly after they have been identified as having COVID-19 and are determined to be at risk for severe illness or hospitalization.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,884,744 cases, including 26,801 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.