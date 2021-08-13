Vaccines continue slow climb as Illinois reports case increase

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 21,334 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 92 additional deaths from the period of Aug,16-13.

A total of 1,456 cases of the Delta variant have been recorded so far in the state.

Currently, 76 percent of Illinois adults (or 8,042,242 people) have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,457,687 COVID-19 cases, including 23,594 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since reported began in 2020.

Since reporting on Aug. 6, laboratories have reported 421,009 specimens for a total of 27,609,781. As of midnight (12:01 a.m.) Aug. 13, 1,652 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 6-13 is 5.1 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from that same one-week period is 5.9 percent.

A total of 13,510,873 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight (12:01 a.m.) Aug. 13. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,737 doses.

Of those total doses administered, 7,202, 604 were given to females and 6,210,529 were given to males.

For an up-to-date community transmission rate across the state, go to https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-transmission.

Breakdown of vaccine information by county and statewide can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata?county=Illinois

To register for then Illinois Resident Immunization records, go to https://idphportal.illinois.gov/s/?language=en_US