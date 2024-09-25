Music, magic highlight updated ‘Cinderella’

Timeless music unites with an updated storyline in the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre’s upcoming production of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” set to run at the downtown Arlington Heights theater from Thursday through Oct. 20.

Directed by Johanna McKenzie Miller, this production of the iconic musical combines all the music from the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein score with a script written in 2014 by Tony Award-nominee Douglas Carter Beane that features new characters, and a few twists and turns as well.

The story of Cinderella dates back centuries, with the earliest version — also known as “The Little Glass Slipper” — presented in Greece around AD 23. Its message, that kindness and hope can overcome cruelty and adversity, has anchored the show through the ages, with the 1950 animated Disney film and a 1957 TV production, starring Julie Andrews and introducing the Rodgers & Hammerstein score, serving as two of the most noteworthy versions in recent history.

For the uninitiated, “Cinderella” revolves around a young girl who is mistreated by her cruel stepmother and jealous stepsisters, and forbidden to attend Prince Charming’s Royal Ball. However, with the help of some animal friends, and a bit of magic from the Fairy Godmother, Cinderella attends the ball and eventually wins the heart of the prince after he returns her lost glass slipper. Marriage follows, and the prince and princess live happily ever after.

“The idea that someone is treated cruelly, but continues to be kind and ultimately wins, is enduring,” McKenzie Miller said. “And Cinderella as the princess, that’s a very famous princess story to tell. There are different versions, with tweaks to the story. But the music is so beautiful — in this case, the score from the 1950s TV version — we can keep bringing the story back.”

Complementing the cast at Metropolis will be an 11-piece orchestra, performing the score from behind a backdrop on stage.

“There’s nothing like performing in front of a band or orchestra,” McKenzie Miller, said. “It lives and breathes in its own way. It’s very integrated and organic in supporting the cast, so it lives as one organism. There isn’t a disconnect that could happen without an orchestra. It’s live and happening right in front of you. And we have a wonderful company — an amazing group of people. I’m blessed to have all these artists.”

Without giving too much away, McKenzie Miller, said this updated production introduces a revolutionary character and social justice ideas, and an election.

“That’s quite timely for us. It modernizes the content,” she said. “But we do want to deliver on the fairytale. Audiences expect that as well. Through costumes and set designs, and some ‘theater magic,’ we want to deliver on a magical evening. Die-hard fans will experience what’s familiar — the mice becoming horses, the pumpkin becoming a carriage — but a newcomer may enjoy the magic of the story.

“In this version, we’re trying to honor the story of Cinderella (Ella, in this production) and the script we have as well. We want the audience to follow the story. But we also want to tell the story without losing the younger members of the audience who are there for the princess.”

The cast includes: Molly Bremer as Ella; Patrick Johnson as Prince Topher; Luke Nowakowski as Jean-Michel; Peter Briceño Gertas as Sebastian; Korey White as Lord Pinkleton; Mitzi Smith as Madame; Abbey Loria as Charlotte; Maura Fawley as Gabrielle; Rachel Carreras as Marie; Andrew Baker, Ensemble and understudy for Lord Pinkleton; Daniel Hurst, Ensemble and understudy for Sebastian; Z Mowry, Ensemble and understudy for Jean-Michel;

Chelsea Peña, Ensemble and understudy for Gabrielle; Rachael Dec, Ensemble and understudy for Charlotte; Ciara Jarvis, Ensemble and understudy for Ella; Marianne Embree, understudy for Marie and Madame; Henry Cartaya, Ensemble; Raji Venkat, Ensemble; Kylie Tollefson, Ensemble; Jenny Couch, Swing and understudy for Ella; Beck Hokanson, Swing; and Morgan Schoenecker, Swing.

Tickets for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, range from $24 for students to $45 for B-level and $49 for A-level seating. The show is recommended for ages 5 and up; children ages 3 and under will not be permitted.

For tickets, and more information, call the box office at 847-577-2121 or visit www.metropolisarts.com.