Casten: Gaetz Report needs to be released

U.S. Congressman Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, is happy to hear that the House Ethics Committee plans to release its report into allegations of serious misconduct by former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz before the end of the 118th Congress.

“As someone who cares deeply about upholding the integrity of the House of Representatives and ensuring that there is full transparency to the American people, I welcome the news that the Gaetz Report is expected to be released before the end of this Congress,” Casten said. “The House Ethics Committee has, on multiple occasions, released its report on members who resigned while under investigation. This is the precedent House Republican leadership attempted to overturn when they voted earlier this month to hide the Gaetz Report.

“I’m glad to see reports that the House Ethics Committee will rise above this partisanship and release the Gaetz Report. Resigning from Congress should not allow you to avoid accountability for allegations of serious misconduct.”

Earlier this month, Casten introduced a privileged resolution to force a vote by the full House of Representatives requiring the House Ethics Committee to release the Gaetz Report. House Republican leadership then passed a motion to kill the resolution.

Last month, Casten led 97 House Democrats in a letter to the House Ethics Committee requesting the immediate release of its report into allegations of serious misconduct by former Congressman Matt Gaetz.



