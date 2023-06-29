In Chicago visit, Biden praises Pritzker, touts economic recovery

CHICAGO – In a whirlwind visit to Chicago on Wednesday, June 28 President Joe Biden trotted out a re-election campaign message built on economic recovery — and effusively praised Gov. J.B. Pritzker for helping him win the White House in 2020.

“There’s a guy that helped me more than — I can say this without equivocation — helped me more than anybody in America get elected last time. A single person: your governor,” Biden said during a speech in Chicago’s Old Post Office, the first stop before a pair of private fundraisers, including one hosted by Pritzker and his wife MK, where the minimum donation was $3,300.

“He stepped up. He raised money, he raised support,” the president continued. “Governor, you’re the best. Thank you for being such a good friend. I really mean it.”

In April, Biden officially announced his re-election campaign for 2024, finally putting an end to more than a year of speculation that Pritzker would throw his hat into the ring. The billionaire governor had repeatedly said he would support Biden for a second term.

Pritzker won a second term as governor in November, promising to spend the next four years working to deliver many of the same progressive policies in Illinois that Biden listed as goals during his speech Wednesday.

In Chicago’s Old Post Office, the president was flanked by nearly a dozen blue signs bearing the

