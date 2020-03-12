Pritzker: All events with more than 1,000 people shut down through May 1

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday evening (March 12) he is mandating all events in Illinois with more than 1,000 people in attendance be canceled or postponed through May 1.

And he is also recommending any events where 250 or more people are expected to attend be canceled or postponed through May 1.

These mandates come as the state of Illinois reports there are now 32 cases of coronavirus here, including one child.

Local major league sports teams were asked to not hold home games or if they do go ahead with those games that they do not have fans in attendance through that same timeline, according to Pritzker.

He said all Chicago sports teams owners agreed to that request.

The National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer have all suspended their regular season play and Major League Baseball is delaying the start of its season two weeks.

Chicago Public Schools will stay open as of March 12, according to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Pritzker also pushed hard once again about the need for more tests for the virus to become available through the federal government. He said the state is lacking in the amount needed to test people who may have been exposed or have symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health offered the state hotline number 800-889-3931 to get information and updates.

