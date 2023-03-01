Pritzker announces $60 million in park grants to boost communities

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday, March 1 announced the release of nearly $60 million in grant funding to help local governments develop public parks and open spaces, over 20 percent of which will go to “distressed” communities.

The money through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grants was distributed to 118 projects, all but one ranging from $102,800 to $600,000 per grant, per a news release. The allotment to “distressed” communities – which are determined by an area’s poverty level and land value – is a roughly five-fold increase from the previous fiscal year.

The governor made the announcement at a park in Springfield that will receive $600,000 through the Springfield Park District to demolish an outdoor pool and build a modern splash pad and pool facility.

Pritzker noted that the current fiscal year marks the first time that 100 percent of costs in distressed communities will be covered, as lawmakers waived the cost-sharing requirement for projects in those communities that would normally apply to grantees.

“This means that places needing renewal and restoration like the city of Cairo, Illinois, which is a recipient of their first ever OSLAD grant will be able to improve their parks and their green space,” Pritzker said.

Cairo was slated to receive $599,500 in grant funding. Approximately 59 percent of the grants are directed to the Chicagoland area, including Cook and its five surrounding counties. A total of 46 counties will see new projects.

At least $12.5 million of the more than $59 million in funding will go to distressed communities.

Among the other projects, the city of Benld in Macoupin County will receive $600,000 at the site of its former elementary school that was destroyed by underground mine subsidence in 2009. Peoria Park District will receive $255,000 to acquire 40 acres along the Illinois River Bluff to extend a hiking trail and conduct conservation work. It will also receive $600,000 to replace an outdoor swimming pool at its Lakeview Park with a modern splash pad and pool facility. Another $600,000 would go to the Chicago Heights Park District to build three soccer fields, new lighting and spectator seating at Commissioners Park.

This year, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which oversees the grants, contracted with the Northern Illinois University Institute for the Study of Environment, Sustainability and Energy. Through that partnership, 15 undergraduate and graduate NIU students served as supervised grant reviewers.

“One of our students shared that she and her family had enjoyed access to a brand new neighborhood park, in her small village in Illinois,” said Thomas Skuzinski, director of the institute at NIU. “And knowing that she had played a role in helping to bring that kind of opportunity to families and communities statewide, was in her words, truly life changing, and easily the most important thing that she had ever done in her life.”

The OSLAD grant program has been in place in Illinois since 1986, and the Fiscal Year 2023 allotment is the largest in its history. Pritzker’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 includes $56 million for OSLAD grants.

jnowicki@capitolnewsillinois.com

FY2023 OSLAD grant awards

Alexander County

City of Cairo – $599,500*

Bond County

Kingsbury Park District – $600,000*

Bureau County

Village of Neponset – $596,821*

Village of Tiskilwa – $600,000*

Calhoun County

Village of Hardin – $600,000

Carroll County

City of Mount Carroll – $371,000

Champaign County

Champaign County Forest Preserve District – $400,000

Urbana Park District – $550,000

Clay County

Flora – $299,557

Louisville – $581,881

Cook County

Arlington Heights Park District – $600,000

Chicago Heights Park District – $600,000*

City of Calumet City – $600,000

City of Chicago – $407,269

Forest Preserve District of Cook County – $428,750

Mount Prospect Park District – $600,000

Norridge Park District – $600,000

Palatine Park District – $499,900

Park District of Forest Park – $424,200

Streamwood Park District – $467,081

Worth Park District – $325,000

Village of Brookfield – $600,000

Hickory Hills Park District – $241,700

Skokie Park District – $357,000

Northbrook Park District – $600,000

Westchester Park District – $600,000

Niles Park District – $600,000

City of Palos Heights – $600,000

Morton Grove Park District – $398,000

Oak Lawn Park District – $600,000

Rolling Meadows Park District – $600,000

Lemont Park District – $600,000

McCook Park District – $231,628

Park Ridge Park District – $600,000

Crawford County

Oblong – $598,480.90

DeKalb County

DeKalb Park District – $507,000

Genoa Park District – $102,800

DuPage County

Elmhurst Park District – $340,300

Woodridge Park District – $600,000

Wood Dale Park District – $600,000

Carol Stream Park District – $400,000

Bloomingdale Park District – $300,000

Addison Park District – $600,000

Lombard Park District – $600,000

Downers Grove Park District – $425,000

Itasca Park District – $600,000

Winfield Park District – $600,000

Hanover Park Park District – $600,000

Fox Valley Park District – $600,000

Darien Park District – $600,000

St. Charles Park District – $600,000

Effingham County

Village of Montrose – $600,000*

Greene County

City of White Hall – $242,500

Grundy County

City of Morris – $600,000

Hancock County

Village of Plymouth – $600,000*

Henry County

City of Kewanee – $600,000*

Jasper County

Willow Hill – $372,195.20

Jefferson County

City of Mount Vernon – $429,189*

Jersey County

City of Jerseyville – $600,000

Kane County

Batavia Park District – $600,000

Forest Preserve District of Kane County – $600,000

Hampshire Township Park District – $600,000

Village of South Elgin – $600,000

Geneva Park District – $600,000

Kankakee County

City of Kankakee – $600,000*

Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District – $207,750

Kendall County

Kendall County Forest Preserve District – $600

Knox County

City of Galesburg – $224,825

Lake County

Lake County Forest Preserve District – $600,000

Mundelein Park and Recreation District – $400,000

Park District of Highland Park – $600,000

Wauconda Park District – $473,500

Zion – $600,000

Township of Antioch – $599,822.50

Village of Libertyville – $469,000

Deerfield Park District – $600,000

Vernon Hills Park District – $566,465

Village of Round Lake Beach – $580,915

Buffalo Grove Park District – $600,000

Grant Township Highway – $600,000

LaSalle County

City of Marseilles – $600,000*

City of Ottawa – $506,000

Macon County

Macon County Conservation District – $300,000

Macoupin County

City of Benld – $600,000*

Village of Palmyra – $600,000

Madison County

Madison County Mass Transit District – $388,000

Mason County

Havana Park District – $544,121*

McDonough County

Village of Industry – $600,000*

McHenry County

McHenry County Conservation District – $200,000

City of Woodstock – $600,000

Crystal Lake Park District – $600,000

Village of Richmond – $137,390

Village of Algonquin – $600,000

Menard County

City of Petersburg – $173,355

Mercer County

City of Aledo – $600,000

Monroe County

City of Columbia – $600,000

Ogle County

Village of Davis Junction – $600,000

Peoria County

Pleasure Driveway Park District of Peoria – $255,000*

Pleasure Driveway Park District of Peoria – $600,000*

Chillicothe Park District – $600,000

Perry County

City of Pinckneyville – $222,600*

Pike County

Village of Milton – $599,000*

Pulaski County

Village of Olmsted – $600,000*

Rock Island County

City of Rock Island – $347,500*

Sangamon County

Springfield Park District – $600,000*

Scott County

Village of Bluffs – $600,000*

St. Clair County

City of O’Fallon – $600,000

Will County

Village of Monee – $600,000

Plainfield Township Park District – $377,500

Village of Plainfield – $284,500

Village of University Park – $200,000

New Lenox Community Park District – $600,000

Village of Shorewood – $600,000

Channahon Park District – $300,000

Oswegoland Park District – $600,000

Winnebago County

Village of New Milford – $600,000*

Village of Machesney Park – $506,150

Woodford County

City of Eureka – $600,000