Pritzker announces $60 million in park grants to boost communities

Pritzker announces $60 million in park grants to boost communitiesBy Jerry Nowicki Capitol News Illinois — March 1, 2023
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday, March 1 announced the release of nearly $60 million in grant funding to help local governments develop public parks and open spaces, over 20 percent of which will go to “distressed” communities.
The money through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grants was distributed to 118 projects, all but one ranging from $102,800 to $600,000 per grant, per a news release. The allotment to “distressed” communities – which are determined by an area’s poverty level and land value – is a roughly five-fold increase from the previous fiscal year.
The governor made the announcement at a park in Springfield that will receive $600,000 through the Springfield Park District to demolish an outdoor pool and build a modern splash pad and pool facility.
Pritzker noted that the current fiscal year marks the first time that 100 percent of costs in distressed communities will be covered, as lawmakers waived the cost-sharing requirement for projects in those communities that would normally apply to grantees.
“This means that places needing renewal and restoration like the city of Cairo, Illinois, which is a recipient of their first ever OSLAD grant will be able to improve their parks and their green space,” Pritzker said.
Cairo was slated to receive $599,500 in grant funding. Approximately 59 percent of the grants are directed to the Chicagoland area, including Cook and its five surrounding counties. A total of 46 counties will see new projects.
At least $12.5 million of the more than $59 million in funding will go to distressed communities.
Among the other projects, the city of Benld in Macoupin County will receive $600,000 at the site of its former elementary school that was destroyed by underground mine subsidence in 2009. Peoria Park District will receive $255,000 to acquire 40 acres along the Illinois River Bluff to extend a hiking trail and conduct conservation work. It will also receive $600,000 to replace an outdoor swimming pool at its Lakeview Park with a modern splash pad and pool facility. Another $600,000 would go to the Chicago Heights Park District to build three soccer fields, new lighting and spectator seating at Commissioners Park.
This year, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which oversees the grants, contracted with the Northern Illinois University Institute for the Study of Environment, Sustainability and Energy. Through that partnership, 15 undergraduate and graduate NIU students served as supervised grant reviewers.
“One of our students shared that she and her family had enjoyed access to a brand new neighborhood park, in her small village in Illinois,” said Thomas Skuzinski, director of the institute at NIU. “And knowing that she had played a role in helping to bring that kind of opportunity to families and communities statewide, was in her words, truly life changing, and easily the most important thing that she had ever done in her life.”
The OSLAD grant program has been in place in Illinois since 1986, and the Fiscal Year 2023 allotment is the largest in its history. Pritzker’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 includes $56 million for OSLAD grants.
FY2023 OSLAD grant awards
Alexander County
City of Cairo – $599,500*
Bond County
Kingsbury Park District – $600,000*
Bureau County
Village of Neponset – $596,821*
Village of Tiskilwa – $600,000*
Calhoun County
Village of Hardin – $600,000
Carroll County
City of Mount Carroll – $371,000
Champaign County
Champaign County Forest Preserve District – $400,000
Urbana Park District – $550,000
Clay County
Flora – $299,557
Louisville – $581,881
Cook County
Arlington Heights Park District – $600,000
Chicago Heights Park District – $600,000*
City of Calumet City – $600,000
City of Chicago – $407,269
Forest Preserve District of Cook County – $428,750
Mount Prospect Park District – $600,000
Norridge Park District – $600,000
Palatine Park District – $499,900
Park District of Forest Park – $424,200
Streamwood Park District – $467,081
Worth Park District – $325,000
Village of Brookfield – $600,000
Hickory Hills Park District – $241,700
Skokie Park District – $357,000
Northbrook Park District – $600,000
Westchester Park District – $600,000
Niles Park District – $600,000
City of Palos Heights – $600,000
Morton Grove Park District – $398,000
Oak Lawn Park District – $600,000
Rolling Meadows Park District – $600,000
Lemont Park District – $600,000
McCook Park District – $231,628
Park Ridge Park District – $600,000
Crawford County
Oblong – $598,480.90
DeKalb County
DeKalb Park District – $507,000
Genoa Park District – $102,800
DuPage County
Elmhurst Park District – $340,300
Woodridge Park District – $600,000
Wood Dale Park District – $600,000
Carol Stream Park District – $400,000
Bloomingdale Park District – $300,000
Addison Park District – $600,000
Lombard Park District – $600,000
Downers Grove Park District – $425,000
Itasca Park District – $600,000
Winfield Park District – $600,000
Hanover Park Park District – $600,000
Fox Valley Park District – $600,000
Darien Park District – $600,000
St. Charles Park District – $600,000
Effingham County
Village of Montrose – $600,000*
Greene County
City of White Hall – $242,500
Grundy County
City of Morris – $600,000
Hancock County
Village of Plymouth – $600,000*
Henry County
City of Kewanee – $600,000*
Jasper County
Willow Hill – $372,195.20
Jefferson County
City of Mount Vernon – $429,189*
Jersey County
City of Jerseyville – $600,000
Kane County
Batavia Park District – $600,000
Forest Preserve District of Kane County – $600,000
Hampshire Township Park District – $600,000
Village of South Elgin – $600,000
Geneva Park District – $600,000
Kankakee County
City of Kankakee – $600,000*
Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District – $207,750
Kendall County
Kendall County Forest Preserve District – $600
Knox County
City of Galesburg – $224,825
Lake County
Lake County Forest Preserve District – $600,000
Mundelein Park and Recreation District – $400,000
Park District of Highland Park – $600,000
Wauconda Park District – $473,500
Zion – $600,000
Township of Antioch – $599,822.50
Village of Libertyville – $469,000
Deerfield Park District – $600,000
Vernon Hills Park District – $566,465
Village of Round Lake Beach – $580,915
Buffalo Grove Park District – $600,000
Grant Township Highway – $600,000
LaSalle County
City of Marseilles – $600,000*
City of Ottawa – $506,000
Macon County
Macon County Conservation District – $300,000
Macoupin County
City of Benld – $600,000*
Village of Palmyra – $600,000
Madison County
Madison County Mass Transit District – $388,000
Mason County
Havana Park District – $544,121*
McDonough County
Village of Industry – $600,000*
McHenry County
McHenry County Conservation District – $200,000
City of Woodstock – $600,000
Crystal Lake Park District – $600,000
Village of Richmond – $137,390
Village of Algonquin – $600,000
Menard County
City of Petersburg – $173,355
Mercer County
City of Aledo – $600,000
Monroe County
City of Columbia – $600,000
Ogle County
Village of Davis Junction – $600,000
Peoria County
Pleasure Driveway Park District of Peoria – $255,000*
Pleasure Driveway Park District of Peoria – $600,000*
Chillicothe Park District – $600,000
Perry County
City of Pinckneyville – $222,600*
Pike County
Village of Milton – $599,000*
Pulaski County
Village of Olmsted – $600,000*
Rock Island County
City of Rock Island – $347,500*
Sangamon County
Springfield Park District – $600,000*
Scott County
Village of Bluffs – $600,000*
St. Clair County
City of O’Fallon – $600,000
Will County
Village of Monee – $600,000
Plainfield Township Park District – $377,500
Village of Plainfield – $284,500
Village of University Park – $200,000
New Lenox Community Park District – $600,000
Village of Shorewood – $600,000
Channahon Park District – $300,000
Oswegoland Park District – $600,000
Winnebago County
Village of New Milford – $600,000*
Village of Machesney Park – $506,150
Woodford County
City of Eureka – $600,000