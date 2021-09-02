CREATIVE FAMILY FUN: Slow-cooker chicken tortilla soup

CREATIVE FAMILY FUN: Slow-cooker chicken tortilla soupBy Donna Erickson — September 2, 2021
Mention “slow-cooker meals” and your mind no doubt drifts to chilly fall and winter weather eating. Mine, too, until my oldest son, Bjorn, took charge of dinner a few nights ago and ladled up bowlfuls of his tasty slow-cooker chicken tortilla soup. Topped with crisp bean sprouts from the Asian market, cilantro from the garden and a handful of grated cheese and crushed chips, his version of Tex-Mex/Asian fusion made for healthy family fare.
It even gets better when considering the three-minute prep-time factor. No need to saute the chicken or chop vegetables ahead of time. Simply let your kids open five cans of basic ingredients while you unwrap a package of fresh chicken breasts. Dump all the food in the cooker, turn it to low, and soup’s on in 6 to 8 hours. It doesn’t get much easier than that!
Bjorn’s Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup
2 (14.5-ounce) cans stewed tomatoes
1 (15-ounce) can black beans
1 (4-ounce) can diced green chili peppers
1 (15-ounce) can chicken broth
2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts; or 1 pound for a less-dense soup
Toppings:
Grated Cheddar cheese
Cilantro
Mung Bean sprouts
Tortilla Chips, crushed
- Place all soup ingredients in a slow cooker and stir together lightly. Cover, set slow cooker to low and cook for 6-8 hours.
- When ready to serve, remove the cooked chicken and shred into bite-size pieces with a fork. Place the shredded chicken back in the slow cooker and stir. Cook for another hour if you wish, or ladle in large soup bowls.
- Add toppings according to taste. Serve with a green salad and enjoy fresh fruit for dessert. Makes 6 to 8 servings
***
Find more family fun at www.donnaerickson.com. Write to Donna at Info@donnaerickson.com
© 2021 Donna Erickson
Distributed by King Features Syndicate