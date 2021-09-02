CREATIVE FAMILY FUN: Slow-cooker chicken tortilla soup

Mention “slow-cooker meals” and your mind no doubt drifts to chilly fall and winter weather eating. Mine, too, until my oldest son, Bjorn, took charge of dinner a few nights ago and ladled up bowlfuls of his tasty slow-cooker chicken tortilla soup. Topped with crisp bean sprouts from the Asian market, cilantro from the garden and a handful of grated cheese and crushed chips, his version of Tex-Mex/Asian fusion made for healthy family fare.

It even gets better when considering the three-minute prep-time factor. No need to saute the chicken or chop vegetables ahead of time. Simply let your kids open five cans of basic ingredients while you unwrap a package of fresh chicken breasts. Dump all the food in the cooker, turn it to low, and soup’s on in 6 to 8 hours. It doesn’t get much easier than that!

Bjorn’s Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

2 (14.5-ounce) cans stewed tomatoes

1 (15-ounce) can black beans

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chili peppers

1 (15-ounce) can chicken broth

2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts; or 1 pound for a less-dense soup

Toppings:

Grated Cheddar cheese

Cilantro

Mung Bean sprouts

Tortilla Chips, crushed

Place all soup ingredients in a slow cooker and stir together lightly. Cover, set slow cooker to low and cook for 6-8 hours. When ready to serve, remove the cooked chicken and shred into bite-size pieces with a fork. Place the shredded chicken back in the slow cooker and stir. Cook for another hour if you wish, or ladle in large soup bowls. Add toppings according to taste. Serve with a green salad and enjoy fresh fruit for dessert. Makes 6 to 8 servings

