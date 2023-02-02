DIVAS ON A DIME: Easy, elegant meal on a budget

At Divas on a Dime, I’m always on the lookout for exceptional recipes that use inexpensive ingredients. So, how do you serve a salmon entree to four people for under $10? The answer is simple: make Easy Salmon Souffle.

Souffle is a tastefully classy brunch, lunch, dinner or late supper. Fluffy, moist eggs rising heavenward past the rim of the baking dish, blended with canned salmon and a touch of dill. This is cheap eats at its absolute finest. The closest eggs can get to being Queen for a Day.

Souffles have a reputation for being difficult, but that’s undeserved. If you follow instructions, it works every time. If you can whip egg whites and make a white sauce, you can totally make souffle.

It’s important to have everything gathered, measured and ready before you begin. Before you beat the egg whites, make sure your bowl and beaters are impeccably clean with no traces of oil or yolk. Either will prevent the whites from forming bubbles and attaining full volume.

EASY SALMON SOUFFLÉ

Yield: 2 to 4 servings

Total Time: 60 minutes

1 (14.75 ounce) can salmon

3 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon butter

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

4 eggs, separated, at room temperature

1 tablespoon green onion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon dried dill

Begin by flaking the salmon, removing any bones and dark skin, then set aside.

Butter a round souffle or baking dish (7 1/2 to 8 inches in diameter and 3 inches deep) with 1 teaspoon butter. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. Set aside. Separate your room temperature eggs, being certain the whites have absolutely no yolk in them.

Place oven rack in the bottom third of the oven; preheat oven to 400 F.

In a medium saucepan, over medium-low heat, melt remaining butter. Add the onion and saute until softened. Whisk in flour and cook for 2 minutes. Whisk constantly as you add milk, salt, pepper and dill. Switch to a wooden spoon, stir and simmer until very thick. Remove from heat, add the salmon, and let cool a few minutes. Add the yolks, one at a time, combine and set aside. This is your base.

With a stand or hand mixer, beat egg whites until they form stiff peaks. Using a spatula, fold one-third of your whites into the base to lighten the mixture. Gently fold the rest of the whites into the base until just combined. Don’t over mix, or you’ll deflate your souffle.

Pour into the prepared baking dish. Place souffle in the oven and turn the temperature down to 375 F.

Bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown. Don’t peek! Don’t open the oven door until at least 35 minutes have passed. To test for doneness, insert a bamboo skewer or a piece of dry spaghetti into the souffle. If it comes out clean, it’s done. Serve immediately. The souffle will begin to deflate in about 3 minutes, so have the camera ready.

To serve, plunge two serving spoons, back-to-back, into the center of the souffle and pull the crust apart. Divide into servings.

Suggested sides are a green salad, steamed little potatoes, sauteed asparagus and baguette. Wine pairings would be champaign or sparkling wine, chardonnay, dry rose or sauvignon blanc.

Remember this recipe for Valentine’s Day to impress your sweetheart. As you bring this cloudlike perfection to the table you say: “Oh, this little ol’ thing? I made this just for you because I’m a DIVA!”

***

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime — Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

