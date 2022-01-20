Enjoy a winter weekend enjoying eagle watching in Illinois

Enjoy a winter weekend enjoying eagle watching in IllinoisJanuary 20, 2022
Winter in Illinois means bald eagles looking for winter homes throughout along the Illinois, Fox and Mississippi rivers.
Hundreds of American Bald Eagles take up residence from late December through early March.
Here are some locations and dates to celebrate these majestic birds throughout the next few weeks.
Annual Great River Eagles Days
Lock and Dam 21
Quincy
Jan. 22- 23
- Outdoor viewing at Lock and Dam 21 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Indoor exhibits & events 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the Oakley Lindsay Civic Center, admission into the event is $5 for ages 12 and older and $3 for adults over sixty. For more information, call: 217-577-1930.
- The Omeyocan Dancers, a spectacular Aztec dance company hailing from Milwaukee performing both days at 2 p.m.
- Bald eagles will be present all weekend for close-up viewing from the Raptor Rehabilitation Center.
- The traditional blessing of the eagle ceremony is to be held Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
- Native American vendors and food booths will be on site both days, offering authentic “Fry Bread” and Indian tacos.
- https://seequincy.com/events/great-river-eagle-days-6/
- For more information on the Lock & Dam events call the Muscatine Ranger office: 563-263-7913
- For more information www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/MississippiRiverProject/Education/EagleWatching.aspx
Mississippi River Visitor Center
Rock Island
Eagle Watch Clock Tower Tours
Jan. 15, 29, Feb. 5, 12
- Combination eagle watches and historical clock tower tours will be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Visitor Center on the Rock Island Arsenal.
- Reservations required. Group size is limited.
- For more information or to make reservations call the Visitor Center: 309-794-5338
- For more information www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/MississippiRiverProject/Education/EagleWatching.aspx
Muscatine Iowa
Bald Eagle Watch
Jan. 29
- Outdoor viewing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Pearl City Station in Riverside Park and Lock & Dam 16
- Live Raptors programs at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., at the Pearl City Station in Riverside Park
- Environmental exhibits inside the Pearl City Station
- For more information call the Muscatine Ranger office: 563-263-7913
- For more information, go www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/MississippiRiverProject/Education/EagleWatching.aspx
Starved Rock State Park
Eagle Watch Weekend
Utica
Jan. 29-30
- Activities at the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center
- Guided Eagles Tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Free Admission
- For more information, go to Starved Rock Natural Resource Coordinator
Bald Eagle Festival
Pere Marquette Lodge
Grafton
Jan. 30
- Festival will feature live music and entertainment by the World Bird Sanctuary as they showcase the Bald Eagle and several other raptor species in their Masters of the Sky Show at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.
- $5 Tickets for the shows can be purchased on the web site in advance or at the Front Desk at 10 a.m. the morning of the Festival.
- Unique vendor booths, grab a bite to eat in the restaurant, taste locally made wines.
- The Bald Eagle Festival takes place indoors. Entry into the Festival is free, for more information visit
http://www.pmlodge.net/category/events/
Mississippi River
Eagle Watching
January – February
The U.S. Army Corps of The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers welcomes visitors to see bald eagles at lock and dams along the Mississippi River each winter. Locations and dates are available at
Rock Island District > Missions > Recreation > Mississippi River Project > Education > Eagle Watching (army.mil)