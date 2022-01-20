Enjoy a winter weekend enjoying eagle watching in Illinois

Winter in Illinois means bald eagles looking for winter homes throughout along the Illinois, Fox and Mississippi rivers.

Hundreds of American Bald Eagles take up residence from late December through early March.

Here are some locations and dates to celebrate these majestic birds throughout the next few weeks.

Annual Great River Eagles Days

Lock and Dam 21

Quincy

Jan. 22- 23

Outdoor viewing at Lock and Dam 21 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Indoor exhibits & events 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the Oakley Lindsay Civic Center, admission into the event is $5 for ages 12 and older and $3 for adults over sixty. For more information, call:​ 217-577-1930.

The Omeyocan Dancers, a spectacular Aztec dance company hailing from Milwaukee performing both days at 2 p.m.

Bald eagles will be present all weekend for close-up viewing from the Raptor Rehabilitation Center.

The traditional blessing of the eagle ceremony is to be held Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Native American vendors and food booths will be on site both days, offering authentic “Fry Bread” and Indian tacos.

https://seequincy.com/events/great-river-eagle-days-6/

For more information on the Lock & Dam events call the Muscatine Ranger office: 563-263-7913

For more information www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/MississippiRiverProject/Education/EagleWatching.aspx

Mississippi River Visitor Center

Rock Island

Eagle Watch Clock Tower Tours

Jan. 15, 29, Feb. 5, 12

Combination eagle watches and historical clock tower tours will be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Visitor Center on the Rock Island Arsenal.

Reservations required. Group size is limited.

For more information or to make reservations call the Visitor Center: 309-794-5338

For more information www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/MississippiRiverProject/Education/EagleWatching.aspx

Muscatine Iowa

Bald Eagle Watch

Jan. 29

Outdoor viewing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Pearl City Station in Riverside Park and Lock & Dam 16

Live Raptors programs at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., at the Pearl City Station in Riverside Park

Environmental exhibits inside the Pearl City Station

For more information call the Muscatine Ranger office: 563-263-7913

For more information, go www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/MississippiRiverProject/Education/EagleWatching.aspx

Starved Rock State Park

Eagle Watch Weekend

Utica

Jan. 29-30

Activities at the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center

Guided Eagles Tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Free Admission

For more information, go to Starved Rock Natural Resource Coordinator

Bald Eagle Festival

Pere Marquette Lodge

Grafton

Jan. 30

Festival will feature live music and entertainment by the World Bird Sanctuary as they showcase the Bald Eagle and several other raptor species in their Masters of the Sky Show at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

$5 Tickets for the shows can be purchased on the web site in advance or at the Front Desk at 10 a.m. the morning of the Festival.

Unique vendor booths, grab a bite to eat in the restaurant, taste locally made wines.

The Bald Eagle Festival takes place indoors. Entry into the Festival is free, for more information visit

http://www.pmlodge.net/category/events/​

Mississippi River

Eagle Watching

January – February

The U.S. Army Corps of The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers welcomes visitors to see bald eagles at lock and dams along the Mississippi River each winter. Locations and dates are available at

Rock Island District > Missions > Recreation > Mississippi River Project > Education > Eagle Watching (army.mil)