Enjoy a winter weekend enjoying eagle watching in Illinois

January 20, 2022

(Photo courtesy of enjoyillinois.com)

Winter in Illinois means bald eagles looking for winter homes throughout along the Illinois, Fox and Mississippi rivers.

Hundreds of American Bald Eagles take up residence from late December through early March.

Here are some locations and dates to celebrate these majestic birds throughout the next few weeks.

Annual Great River Eagles Days

Lock and Dam 21

Quincy

Jan. 22- 23

  • Outdoor viewing at Lock and Dam 21 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Indoor exhibits & events 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the Oakley Lindsay Civic Center, admission into the event is $5 for ages 12 and older and $3 for adults over sixty. For more information, call:​ 217-577-1930.
  • The Omeyocan Dancers, a spectacular Aztec dance company hailing from Milwaukee performing both days at 2 p.m.
  • Bald eagles will be present all weekend for close-up viewing from the Raptor Rehabilitation Center.
  • The traditional blessing of the eagle ceremony is to be held Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
  • Native American vendors and food booths will be on site both days, offering authentic “Fry Bread” and Indian tacos.
  • https://seequincy.com/events/great-river-eagle-days-6/
  • For more information on the Lock & Dam events call the Muscatine Ranger office: 563-263-7913
  • For more information www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/MississippiRiverProject/Education/EagleWatching.aspx

Mississippi River Visitor Center

Rock Island

Eagle Watch Clock Tower Tours

Jan. 15, 29, Feb. 5, 12

Muscatine Iowa

Bald Eagle Watch

Jan. 29

Starved Rock State Park

Eagle Watch Weekend

Utica

Jan. 29-30

Bald Eagle Festival

Pere Marquette Lodge

Grafton

Jan. 30

  • Festival will feature live music and entertainment by the World Bird Sanctuary as they showcase the Bald Eagle and several other raptor species in their Masters of the Sky Show at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.
  • $5 Tickets for the shows can be purchased on the web site in advance or at the Front Desk at 10 a.m. the morning of the Festival.
  • Unique vendor booths, grab a bite to eat in the restaurant, taste locally made wines.
  • The Bald Eagle Festival takes place indoors. Entry into the Festival is free, for more information visit
    http://www.pmlodge.net/category/events/​

 Mississippi River

Eagle Watching

January – February

The U.S. Army Corps of The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers welcomes visitors to see bald eagles at lock and dams along the Mississippi River each winter. Locations and dates are available at

Rock Island District > Missions > Recreation > Mississippi River Project > Education > Eagle Watching (army.mil)

