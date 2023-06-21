How to take precautions on ticks this summer



Today (June 21) is officially the first day of summer, and with that in mind, the Red Cross encourages you to follow some basic steps to make your family’s summer safe one.



Don’t let mosquitoes and ticks ruin your carefree summer fun. As we spend more time outdoors for activities like camping, hiking, swimming, picnicking and barbecuing, there is a greater chance of getting bitten by mosquitoes and ticks.

According to the American Mosquito Control Association there are 176 known species of mosquito in the U.S. And while mosquitoes may be the most obvious detractor from summer fun – ticks are silent but dangerous.



Mosquitoes and ticks are more than just itchy and annoying — if infected, these pests can pose a major health risk to people by possibly transmitting diseases. Follow these tips to prevent mosquito and tick bites this summer:

Use insect repellents containing DEET (N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide) when you are outdoors. Be sure to follow the directions on the package.

Consider staying indoors at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and tuck your pant legs into your socks or boots.

Use a rubber band or tape to hold pants against socks so that nothing can get under clothing.

Tuck your shirt into your pants. Wear light-colored clothing to make it easier to see tiny insects or ticks.

When hiking in woods and fields, stay in the middle of trails. Avoid underbrush and tall grass.

If you are outdoors for a long time, check yourself several times during the day. Especially check in hairy areas of the body like the back of the neck and the scalp line.

Inspect yourself carefully for insects or ticks after being outdoors or have someone else do it.

If you have pets that go outdoors, spray with repellent made for their breed/type. Apply the repellent according to the label and check your pet for ticks often.

Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying sources of standing water outside of the home, such as from flowerpots, buckets and barrels.



Enjoy your summer safely!






