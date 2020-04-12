  Learn how small changes help environment in this webinar series

Small changes in habits can have a positive impact on the environment From lawn care, native plants, and managing home waste, to understanding animal behavior and atmospheric optics, there is never a shortage of new things to learn about your everyday environment.

The Everyday Environment online webinar series will help individuals understand and consider choices which will protect natural resources. The series, presented by University of Illinois Extension energy and environmental experts, are free. To learn more, one may check out the series website at https://extension.illinois.edu/global/everyday-environment-webinar-series. Each registration is confirmed with an email.

Coyotes: 1 p.m., April 16

Coyotes have to be one of the most misunderstood species in Illinois. Cunning, social, resilient, opportunistic, faithful, adaptive, shy, successful, hated, inspirational: those words have all been used to describe coyotes. Coyotes are often blamed for many things they do and do not do. Nonetheless, they might be worthy the title of best survivalist despite the human population. Presenter: Peggy Doty.

Planting for the Pollinators: 1 p.m., April 23

How can you support pollinators in your yard? Learn what types of pollinators you can attract to your yard and discover the right native plants attract butterflies, native bees, moths, and more. Presenter: Erin Garrett.

Natural Lawn Care Part 1: Assessment: 1 p.m., April 30

Assess the health and prepare for environmentally-friendly lawns. Participants will learn tools and techniques to better assess lawn so as they make an informed natural lawn care plan. Presenter: Abigail Garofalo.

Natural Lawn Care Part 2: Strategies: 1 p.m., May 7

Learn strategies to understand your lawn, as well as learn tools to create a natural lawn care action plan. Presenter: Abigail Garofalo.

Managing Waste in the Home: 1 p.m., May 14

Have you ever thought about how much trash your household generates? Learn about the management of municipal solid waste in the US, materials that can be recycled or composted, locating recycling and composting facilities near you, and strategies for decreasing household waste. Presenter: Ashley Belle.

Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy Biennial Report: 1 p.m., May 21

How is water quality in Illinois? The Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy guides the state’s efforts to improve water quality at home and downstream by reducing nitrogen and phosphorus levels in our lakes, streams, and rivers. The strategy lays out a comprehensive suite of best management practices for reducing nutrient loads from wastewater treatment plants and urban and agricultural runoff. Learn how the strategy has progressed. Presenters: Eliana Brown, Kate Gardiner, Haley Haverback, Jennifer Woodyard.

All About Clouds: 1 p.m., June 25

See various types of clouds, including unique clouds only seen in a few locations and what weather is expected with each variety. Presenter: Duane Friend.

The webinars are recorded and made available to the public to watch at any time. Visit our webpage at https://extension.illinois.edu/global/energy-environment to learn more.