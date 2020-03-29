89 detainees infected at Cook County Jail

As of Saturday (March 28) evening, 89 detainees in the Cook County Jail had tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 190 detainees in custody had been tested for the coronavirus. Ninety-two had test results pending and nine tested negative.

Additionally, 12 Cook County Sheriff’s Office employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

Cermak Hospital staff are monitoring the detainees on the living units where individuals who tested positive were housed and will test any detainees who are symptomatic, according to the Sheriff’s Office